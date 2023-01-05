Want a say in how New Bedford spends $7 million on quality of life, housing options?

NEW BEDFORD — An "excellent opportunity" for residents to have a say in how $7 million in federal funds will be spent to improve life and address homelessness in New Bedford will be provided in public hearings on Jan. 10 and Jan. 11.

The city's Office of Housing and Community Development will host the two identical public meetings, which will also allow residents to suggest specific additions or improvements to facilities and services in their neighborhoods, according to a press release.

The first public meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. in person at Carney Academy, 247 Elm St.

The second will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. via Zoom, athttps://us06web.zoom.us/j/83041179361?pwd=NUsxQ2tSYTlGSUdzTXBQa1BwNUwyUT09Meeting ID: 830 4117 9361 Passcode: 463504

These public meetings are designed to gather input from New Bedford residents, both with respect to the use of Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnership Program, and Emergency Solutions Grant funding in Fiscal Year 2023 and relative to the development of the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program Allocation Plan.

The public’s input will assist the city in formulating a strategic plan for the utilization of federal CDBG/HOME/ESG funding to address needs and priorities in the areas of housing, public facilities, public infrastructure, parks and playgrounds, community services, homelessness resources, and economic development. Input from the community is integral in shaping the priorities of these federal programs, according to the release.

The city anticipates receiving approximately $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grant, $975,000 in HOME Investment Partnership Program, and $230,000 in Emergency Solutions Grant funding to serve low-and-moderate-income residents and neighborhoods in Fiscal Year 2023, which runs from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Anyone who intends on applying for funding is strongly encouraged to attend and participate in one of these two public forums.

In addition to discussion around CDBG, HOME and ESG funding, both public meetings will also feature information relative to HOME-ARP funding. The city was awarded $3.1 million in HOME-ARP funds from the American Rescue Plan to help individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of homelessness. In keeping with HUD requirements, this funding will be presented as a “substantial amendment” to the city’s FY21 Annual Action Plan.

Discussion around HOME-ARP funding will be focused on soliciting resident and stakeholder input to help shape the program design in specific eligible areas: affordable housing, supportive services, tenant-based rental assistance, homeless prevention services, non-congregate shelter, and housing counseling. Public comment will be solicited during the meetings that will inform the city’s development of its HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

The Jan. 10 and 11 public meetings will include presentations by city staff, an assessment of community needs and priorities, and a review of the city’s recent housing and community development accomplishments. Likewise, both meetings will overview HOME-ARP funding, qualified populations and potential eligible activities along with the anticipated timeframes for the different funding sources.

The Office of Housing and Community Development will also conduct two virtually based RFP Workshops on Friday, Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. (CDBG) and at 10:30 a.m. (ESG) to assist potential applicants with the CDBG and ESG Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Those interested in attending one or both of these proposal-based workshops are asked to check out the OHCD website that provides the necessary ZOOM access information for these workshops at: https://www.newbedford-ma.gov/housing-community-development/.

Questions regarding the public meetings or the Annual Action Plan process may be directed to Joshua Amaral, director, or Jennifer Clarke, deputy director, Office of Community Development at 508-979-1500 or by email at Joshua.Amaral@newbedford-ma.gov or jennifer.clarke@newbedford-ma.gov.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford to host 2 meetings on $7 million in federal funding's use