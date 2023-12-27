Want to begin your new year in a healthy way? Join a hike at a Louisiana state park

Start your new year off on the right foot by joining a hike at one of Louisiana's state parks.

Louisiana is participating in the America's State Parks' First Day Hikes project, a chance for families and people to start off the new year in a healthy way.

Entrance fees are $4 per person at most parks, but children 3 and younger and people 62 and older can get in free.

"Start the new year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at one of our Louisiana state parks or historic sites. Hiking is a great way to get outside, connect with nature and get physically active,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a news release announcing the hikes.

The First Day Hikes began more than 30 years ago at a Massachusetts state park, Blue Hills Reservation. All 50 U.S. states have participated since 2012, and the non-profit group hopes to break its record in 2024.

The hikes are being held at six sites in Louisiana.

Here's the information:

