Want to begin your new year in a healthy way? Join a hike at a Louisiana state park
Start your new year off on the right foot by joining a hike at one of Louisiana's state parks.
Louisiana is participating in the America's State Parks' First Day Hikes project, a chance for families and people to start off the new year in a healthy way.
Entrance fees are $4 per person at most parks, but children 3 and younger and people 62 and older can get in free.
"Start the new year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at one of our Louisiana state parks or historic sites. Hiking is a great way to get outside, connect with nature and get physically active,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser in a news release announcing the hikes.
The First Day Hikes began more than 30 years ago at a Massachusetts state park, Blue Hills Reservation. All 50 U.S. states have participated since 2012, and the non-profit group hopes to break its record in 2024.
The hikes are being held at six sites in Louisiana.
Here's the information:
A self-guided tour on Jan. 3 at Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site in Pineville, where there are three quarter-mile trails.
A wilderness hike at the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry's Indian Creek Recreation Area in Woodworth on Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $7 per vehicle, and it includes crafts for kids 5 to 12. Call 318-487-5058 to register.
A one-mile hike beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 3 at Mansfield State Historic Site in Mansfield.
A 2.6-mile hike beginning at the museum at 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 at Poverty Point World Heritage Site in Pioneer, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2014.
On Jan. 1, self-guided hikes on two multi-use trails at North Toledo Bend State Park in Zwolle. No price listed.
A nature trail hike less than one mile on Jan. 1 at St. Bernard State Park in Braithwaite. Price is $2 for those 16 and older and $1 for those 15 and younger.
On Jan. 1, a 1.6-mile hike from 9-11 a.m. on the Riverwalk Trail with Southwest Master Naturalist Barbara Morris at Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles. Admission is $3 per person, but free for those 62 and older or 3 and younger.
