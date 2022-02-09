'We want to make a better Jackson': Clergy helping Jackson police build trust with public

In efforts to reduce and prevent crime, more than two dozen Jackson pastors are hoping to foster positive relationships between their communities and the Jackson Police Department.

The pastors recently took part in the police department's first clergy-focused, citizens police academy, a program the police hope will foster positive relationships and build trust with residents.

"We want to make a better Jackson," said clergy academy graduate Rev. Sandra Pugh of Greater Tree of Life Deliverance Church. "If we walk together in unity, it will make a difference."

The pastors participated in classes and went on field trips, including ride alongs with officers and a visit to an impound lot to see bullet-ridden and bloodied cars to be used as evidence. Pastors said the behind the scenes look helped them better understand the police department and officers.

Citizens academy exposes 'the whole gambit' of policing, criminal justice

Commander Alfred Cooper is the director of training for the Jackson Police Department Training Academy, which trains officers and hosts citizens academies as well.

"We put you through the whole gambit of the criminal justice system so you understand what's being done," Cooper said.

He said the idea to host a clergy-focused academy came from Chief James Davis.Davis is religious and believes the churches can help the department.

"We hear about crime, but we don't see it," said Bishop F.L. Blount of Greater Tree of Life Deliverance Church. "By them showing death and other techniques, that helped me ... It took me to another level of concern and doing as much as I can to have an impact in the city."

Blount founded the organization Healing The City Coalition in 2003, an alliance of ministers that looks for ways to make the city a safer place. Members of the coalition took part in the clergy police academy.

Cooper, the Jackson police commander, said the department plans to host another clergy-focused academy and a youth-focused citizens academy.

Changing public perception

The Rev. John McNeal of Black's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church said he gained a better understanding of what police do and the pressure they are under.

The work is stressful and tense. Officers experience shootings, death and people in their worst state of mind. McNeal said most people don't have that personal experience or an understanding of what police do.

Several pastors said the public service work police perform is similar to that of church pastors: their goal is to serve the community.

"It's a blessing to have such an entity out there on our behalf even if we don't acknowledge it all the time," McNeal said. "It's for our good."

Pugh said pastors can help the community believe in the police again, and create trust that if a resident calls 911, an officer will come and do the best they can.

But she and other pastors attending the academy understand some see the police in a negative light.

Kevin Ellingson, men's home director of CareCenter Ministries at Hilltop Church in Jackson, graduated from Jackson Police Department's first clergy-focused citizens academy with Hilltop Pastor Daniel Awabdy. While speaking about the academy on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, Ellingson, explains that he appreciates "the police department acknowledging that change has to come from within the community and that as pastors and clergy members, we are the gatekeepers to the community.”

Academy graduate Kevin Ellingson is from CareCenter Ministries and Hilltop Church, which serves the inner city and shares the gospel. He is the director of a residential program for men dealing with addiction and other issues.

The church and ministry have worked with people who may be crime victims or have had a negative experience with police, so he understands how people can develop a jaded view of officers.

The Rev. Hosea Hines of Christ Tabernacle Church said policing has been in the spotlight for excessive use of force and its treatment of citizens. Some have gone to trial, but he said there are individuals who do wrong and negatives across all professions.

Change from within the community and crime prevention

Blount said law enforcement and churches create a good team, and the pastors can help address crime from a spiritual perspective.

The Rev. Daniel Awabdy of Hilltop Church and CareCenter Ministries said he is excited to partner with Jackson police and appreciates the shared commitment to address crime in the city.

“We’re just joining together, and miracles are taking place," he said.

Pastor Daniel Awabdy from Hilltop Church and CareCenter Ministries in Jackson, Miss., talks about Jackson Police Department's first clergy-focused citizens academy Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Awabdy is excited to partner with the JPD. “We’re just joining together, and miracles are taking place."

Ellingson and Awabdy said the academy allowed them to meet other clergy members and create relationships for the good of the community.

"Having a connection with other church leaders has really strengthened our ability to help people in this city," Ellingston said.

Churches in Jackson offer community support through food pantries, clothing drives, counseling and programming. For example, volunteers distribute food on Wednesdays through Hilltop Church's pantry.

Volunteers and church members of Hilltop Church/CareCenter Ministries Mississippi in Jackson, Miss., work a food giveaway at the church Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

McNeal said pastors have opened their churches to police to hold town halls and share information. Pastors said it is a way for police to show they are present in the community.

In 2021, Chief Davis said at various town halls the community can play a part in helping police to solve crimes. Building trust with residents will encourage them to share information with investigators.

Blount of Healing the City Coalition said the organization has been invited to several Jackson schools to offer counseling and teach students life skills, including love and kindness.

"It's about resetting the mind of the youth," he said. "Everyone needs counseling."

In 2021, at least six juvenile offenders under age 18 were arrested in connection with gun-related homicides, according to records kept by the Clarion Ledger.

Blount's West Jackson church offers anger management, attitude and parenting classes. Similarly, Hines, of Christ Tabernacle Church, has hosted classes about conflict resolution.

Churches can be part of efforts to prevent and reduce crime within the community, McNeal said.

"It takes all of us working together to make a difference," he said.

