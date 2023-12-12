‘We want to bring our people home’: Sacramento Native leaders call for support after Feather Alerts

In the year since Feather Alerts — the dedicated emergency notification system for missing Indigenous people — became law in California, it’s only been issued once.

The sole alert was sent across Humboldt, Trinity and Sacramento counties, where the individual was located a week later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

While the system has made way for Indigenous issues, Native leaders say Sacramento and the rest of California still have a long way to go in addressing its missing and murdered Indigenous person epidemic.

California is among the top five states for most missing and murdered Indigenous person cases, with a large percentage reported in Northern California, according to the Yurok Tribal Court. The Feather Alert was made to be a resource for law enforcement agencies to specifically combat these cases.

Indigenous women face high rates of violence, with 84% experiencing violence and 56% experiencing sexual violence in their lifetime, a study from the National Institute of Justice found. Violence against Native women can lead to fatal consequences. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that homicide is the third leading cause of death for young Native women and girls.

Despite these extreme statistics, issues facing Indigenous communities are often overlooked, said Morning Star Gali, founder and executive director of Indigenous Justice, a Sacramento-based non-profit that advocates for Native social issues.

“As a California Indian woman, every day is a fight for visibility,” said Gali, who is also a member of the Ajumawi band of Pit River Tribe. “Every day is a fight for recognition. These are challenges we faced that are very much centered in the erasure of our people.”

Similar to Amber Alerts, Feather Alerts are sent out in a specific area and run through the California Highway Patrol. They first have to be requested by a tribal agency or local law enforcement.

Jesus Tarango, chairman of Wilton Rancheria said that when it comes to missing Native people, some government agencies remain “close-minded” and don’t take cases seriously.

“There was over 170 years of neglect of addressing Native American issues,” said assemblymember James Ramos (D-San Bernardino). “These pieces of legislation are meant to start the dialogue to start to right the wrongs in the state of California, but by no means are they meant to be one bill that fixes it all.”

Ramos, a member of the Serrano/Cahuilla tribe, said he is traveling across the state educating law enforcement agencies on how to implement Feather Alerts. In one instance, Ramos said he went to Mendocino County to speak with law enforcement officers.

“We know that it’s working,” Ramos said. “...We still have a long way to go to educate all those in the state of California on not just the implementation of the Feather Alert, but the crisis of missing and murdered Native women.”

How the Feather Alert works

A Feather Alert can only be activated under specific circumstances when deemed by law enforcement. It will be issued when an Indigenous person is in danger under “unexplainable or suspicious circumstances,” according to CHP.

If applicable, a Feather Alert is then sent out within the geographical area requested by law enforcement. CHP also assists law enforcement in investigating by sending a “be-on-the-lookout” alert. CHP is required to submit a report about the alert’s effectiveness by no later than 2027.

In Sacramento, Ramos said the hurdles include misconceptions about — and misclassifications of — Native people. He said there is an assumption that Native people only live on reservations. About 90% of Californians who identify as American Indian live in urban areas according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ramos said this is why, moving forward, there needs to be correct classifications and awareness of resources to locate missing Indigenous people.

Gali said the state must address the narrative around missing and murdered Indigenous people cases. She said that when approaching cases, agencies shouldn’t victim blame and to not erase Native people.

Tarango said the Feather Alert is an “amazing first step,” but it can’t be the only step taken. Moving forward, he called for government agencies to empower and listen to tribal law enforcement and collaborate with tribal courts.

“Advocacy is one thing, but when are we going to do something about it?” Tarango said. “I think it’s time we let the (Bureau of Indian Affairs) know that they’re one Indian agent that’s supposed to patrol all of California isn’t enough.”

After generations of losing his ancestors to genocide, slavery and forced cultural assimilation, Tarango said him and his people “can’t afford to lose another.”

“Where’s the atonement? Where’s the workout? Because as a tribal leader, I feel good that we passed legislation. But as tribal citizens, well, what does that mean now?” Tarango said. “We want answers and we want to bring our people home.”