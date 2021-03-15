I want to build muscle and tone up without gaining belly fat, how should I eat and exercise?

Rachel Hosie
·8 min read
working it out banner
Samantha Lee/Business Insider
man squat gym
A squat is a compound movement that's excellent for building muscle. Getty

Dear Rachel,

I am naturally on the skinny side, but I think I'm what is known as "skinny fat" because I don't really have much muscle definition. Not only would I like to get more toned, but I really want to build muscle and size generally. However, I don't want to gain a lot of belly fat in the process. How should I be eating and working out to do this?

- Ready to Build

Dear Ready,

Building muscle is an excellent goal! Not only will having more muscle give you the aesthetic you desire, but it comes with a whole host of health benefits like improved heart health and stronger bones.

If traditional bodybuilding tradition is to be followed, you should build muscle by "bulking" AKA eating in a calorie surplus which also comes with fat gain, and then go into a "cutting" phase to shed the fat. However, this doesn't have to be the way.

Keep body fat low by playing the long game

As I've explained before, there is no such thing as "toning" - looking "toned" means having muscle and low enough body fat to see the definition.

It's often said that if you want to look like you've gained 10 pounds of muscle, you should lose 10 pounds of fat. Indeed, when I lost fat and revealed the muscle I'd built underneath, everyone suddenly thought I'd just got into fitness and built muscle, which wasn't true.

Building muscle is a slow process, and it takes a lot longer than gaining fat - if you jump into a huge calorie surplus thinking you'll build more muscle, you'll likely be disappointed.

It's actually possible to lose fat and gain muscle at the same time, which is a process known as body recomposition, so by taking your time with your muscle building process and doing it gradually, you'll gain less fat and be able to maintain the "toned" look.

Niko Algieri 2
Niko Algieri is a personal trainer and TRX expert. Niko Algieri

"You can reduce body fat and build muscle at the same time but it's a slower process than doing one then the other, but it's what I'd recommend for you," personal trainer and TRX Live director Niko Algieri told Insider. "It's smarter and easier to maintain than bulking and then stripping body fat with some crazy fad diet."

Focus on compound exercises

When it comes to your workouts, weight-lifting is, of course, your best bet. Truth be told, your training shouldn't change much regardless of whether your goal is muscle gain or fat loss.

"Prioritize heavy compound lifts that target several muscle groups at once (including your core), such as squats, deadlifts, push-ups, and rows, " Danyele Wilson, Lead Trainer at Tone & Sculpt app, told Insider. "Focus on training 3-5 times a week, increasing the weight or intensity so that you're consistently progressing."

This is called progressive overload, and is an essential principle for making those all-important gains.

"This progressive approach increases the 'time under tension,' creating more stimulus for muscle growth over time," Wilson said.

Traditionally, working in the 6-12 rep range is thought to lead to hypertrophy (muscle gain) - less than that is strength-focused, and more than that is endurance. However, the truth is that it's not really as easy to break down as this, and actually, our bodies adapt best to whatever training style is new.

Algieri recommends keeping things simple by choosing 3-4 exercises per muscle group and performing 3-4 sets of each exercise for 8-12 reps.

"Choose weights that get difficult towards the end of each set, but not impossible," he said. "Famous bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman always said: 'Stimulate the muscle, don't annihilate it.' This allows for more consistent, regular training. Never overtrain."

Eat to build muscle

Training is only one part of the puzzle - eating right is a key element in the muscle-building process, you want to support the growth of lean muscle mass.

Firstly, how much should you eat?

Dr. Mike Molloy, founder of nutrition coaching company M2 Performance Nutrition, said you need to ensure you're eating enough food overall: "Simply put, gaining lean muscle mass is substantially harder when you're in a calorie deficit," he told Insider.

So yes, you want to be in a moderate calorie surplus, but the key word here is moderate - don't go crazy.

Make sure you're consuming enough protein

Protein is key, and Molloy says most people (particularly women) don't consume enough to build muscle.

"You can do all the weight training you want, but if you don't give your body the right building blocks to build new muscle, your results will be suboptimal," he said. "With that in mind, I would recommend consuming somewhere between 1.6-2.2 grams of protein per kg of body weight."

Focus on whole food sources like seafood, lean grass-fed meat, low-fat dairy, free-range eggs, nuts, and beans, and try to spread your daily intake out among all your meals. If you're struggling to hit your target, you might want to consider adding a serving of protein powder to your diet - I like adding a scoop to oats, smoothies, and yogurt.

Mike Molloy, Founder of M2 Performance 18
Dr. Mike Molloy is is the founder of nutrition coaching business M2 Performance Nutrition. Dr Mike Molloy

It's not all about protein though, you want to keep your diet balanced with plenty of good quality carbohydrates to give you energy for training.

Fats are important too, providing fuel and aiding in the absorption of vitamins A, D, E, and K. Focus on sources like avocado, nuts, and olive, canola, peanut, and sesame oils. "Fats also help maintain testosterone levels for increased muscle mass," Algieri said.

Don't stress about your diet being "perfect" though - the best diet is one you can stick to, so don't cut out any of your favorite foods.

Don't neglect your sleep

While diet and training are the most important elements in building muscle, recovery is also important. Our muscles repair when we rest and sleep, so don't overdo your workouts.

"Sleep to grow," Algieri said. "Between seven and nine hours of sleep is vital for the repair and growth of the muscles that you've effectively 'damaged' in your training."

When you're sleep-deprived you're more likely to crave sugary foods too, according to research.

Ensure you're staying hydrated, drinking enough water that your urine is a pale straw color.

Change the way you think about gaining fat

Consider trying to change your mindset around gaining fat, for two reasons.

"I understand that people don't want to gain any fat while building muscle, but should that happen, it really is a temporary issue," Molloy said. "The act of building lean muscle increases our total daily energy expenditure dramatically. This means that if and when the time comes where you do want to lean out, you'll be able to do so on a higher calorie count. Losing weight while eating more food sounds like a win to me, and a very good reason to focus on making some new muscle."

Remember that there's a lot more to life than being lean, and shredded abs can often come at the expense of mental health (and for women, periods).

"Focus on fueling your muscle repair, recovery, and growth rather than being fearful of gaining body fat," Wilson said. "These tips will lead to gradual results in appearance, but remember to set realistic expectations for yourself and focus on building strength first and foremost."

Wishing you well,

Rachel

As a senior lifestyle reporter at Insider and a self-described fitness fanatic with an Association for Nutrition certified nutrition course under her belt, Rachel Hosie is immersed in the wellness scene and here to answer all your burning questions. Whether you're struggling to find the motivation to go for a run, confused about light versus heavy weights, or unsure whether you should be worried about how much sugar is in a mango, Rachel is here to give you the no-nonsense answers and advice you need, with strictly no fad diets in sight.

Rachel has a wealth of experience covering fitness, nutrition, and wellness, and she has the hottest experts at her fingertips. She regularly speaks to some of the world's most knowledgeable and renowned personal trainers, dietitians, and coaches, ensuring she's always up to date with the latest science-backed facts you need to know to live your happiest and healthiest life.

Have a question? Ask Rachel at workingitout@insider.com or fill out this anonymous form. All questions will be published anonymously.

Read more Working It Out:

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Billie Eilish Says Megan Thee Stallion Should Have Won After Receiving Record of the Year Grammy

    While accepting the Record of the Year Grammy for her track "everything i wanted," Billie Eilish said that Megan Thee Stallion should have received the honor.

  • One idled Minnesota hotel-industry veteran opted for other work

    Baheru Haile, an accomplished guy who moved to Minnesota from Ethiopia in 1978, likes to work. Haile, the son of a subsistence farmer, first earned a GED through Minneapolis Public Schools. He studied with former Minnesota Twins star Tony Oliva, a Cuban immigrant. Haile then worked up to two jobs as he earned degrees over six years in economics, international relations and a minor in ...

  • Job-hunting is stressful and humiliating enough. Now robots judge our résumés

    Algorithms decide which applications reach human managers’ eyes. But they sort out people with unusual work histories or who lack college degrees ‘Employers like these sorting applications because it gives them the sheen of pure objectivity. But algorithms, which are created by humans, recreate human bias.’ Photograph: UK Stock Images Ltd/Alamy I have been looking for a full-time job for over a year now. I have applied for jobs I am qualified for, jobs I am overqualified for, jobs in my city and jobs that would require a lengthy commute, jobs I would like to do and jobs I’m certain I would absolutely hate. I have applied to jobs in my field, jobs one field over, jobs I have never considered until now, jobs recommended by friends, jobs recommended by the website that has my information on file, jobs I could do in my sleep. In all this time, I have not even made it as far as the interview process. While a few of these jobs simply ask for a résumé and cover letter, mostly when I’ve been applying for work I’m asked to enter my information into a form on a website. I must choose from a drop-down menu my education level; I must type out exactly my work timeline with precise dates. If I’m emailing someone a résumé, I figure I might have a shot. With the forms, however, I know it’s hopeless even as I’m doing it. My résumé will be sorted out and rejected before anyone even takes a look at it, for one simple reason: I did not graduate college. My résumé will be sorted out and rejected before anyone even takes a look at it, for one simple reason: I did not graduate college Algorithms are increasingly used by employers and headhunting firms to find the “best” and most qualified candidates. Before your potential future employer even has a chance to see your application for a job opening, there is a good chance your application has been rejected by a computer for specific criteria and will never be seen by a person. Some of these algorithms were put in place to try to break through human unconscious bias – to give a better shot to people with names that do not scream “white man”, or to address the problem of thin, attractive people doing better in job searches than those who do not meet conventional beauty standards. Employers like these sorting applications, then, because it gives them the sheen of pure objectivity. Opportunities are simply offered to the most qualified. How can a computer be prejudiced? It would probably not surprise you to learn, however, that algorithms, which are created by humans, also recreate human bias. The working class; single mothers; people with chronic health issues; people who have spent time in prison or rehab facilities – all are more likely to have gaps in their work history. And while there are countless websites that offer tips on how to explain those gaps or overcome a lack of references or credentials during an interview, that explanation doesn’t matter if you can’t even get your application or résumé in front of a human. And because many of these processes are not transparent, it can be difficult to challenge the algorithm’s assessment or even know what part of your application is setting off the rejection. These changes also affect those looking for work that is generally understood to be in demand. The New York Times recently ran a story on doctors who couldn’t find jobs, even during a pandemic. Many could not get interviews, despite applying for dozens of positions, due to “gaps” in their applications. Applicants were rejected by algorithms for things like taking too long to complete their education, or being out of work for too long. The reasons for those deficiencies in their résumés were pretty predictable, from caretaking responsibilities to financial concerns. Most of us have moments in our lives that need explanation. There are gaps in our histories, moments when we somehow just slid right out of other people’s and our own expectations for how things were going to go, times when we looked up from the ditch thinking, well, how on Earth did any of this happen? These things leave their mark, not just on our psyches but also on the material world and our reputations via our credit scores, our rental histories, our work timelines, the Google results that come up when someone searches our name. After you’ve done the hard work of making your way back and repairing the relationships and the deficits you abandoned for your sojourn through the wilderness, it turns out these official histories are the least forgiving. I went off to college with every expectation that I would graduate and this would lead to the beginning of a coherent and stable employment future. Instead, I got about a year in, and a tangled knot of complications – familial, emotional, financial, etc – fully blocked that path and I left school. I intended to come back, but I frequently found employment with organizations that required me to be there unpredictable hours, including last-minute schedule shifts, making it nearly impossible to balance school and work. So it never happened, and as a result I’ve been without full-time employment for about 15 years, with the precarious financials and work history to match. The pandemic and related lockdowns have forced a lot of people out of work. The service industry – not the locus of long-term stable employment even in the best of years – has been hit hard, many people with long-haul Covid have had to go on disability benefits, and others have had to take time off work or reduce hours in order to meet caretaking responsibilities for loved ones. The question, when all of this is over, is: will these workers find themselves increasingly disadvantaged when trying to find employment again? Will they be sorted out by some program as unacceptable and unreliable because they took a year off to nurse an ill parent or school their children? Those who were able to hold on to jobs should be understood to be lucky, not better. But try explaining that to a computer program. Jessa Crispin is a Guardian US columnist

  • 4 takeaways from Billy Donovan's planned change to Bulls' starting lineup

    Coby White and Wendell Carter Jr. are expected to move to a bench role behind Tom Satoransk and Thad Young.

  • Ewing, Georgetown take Big East, NCAA bid with stunning rout

    The Patrick Ewing-led Hoyas finished a surprising run in the Big East Tournament by rolling past Creighton to take the conference title.

  • ‘Radiofrequency Microneedling Zapped Away My Stubborn Acne Scars’

    After exhausting ever topical “fading” treatment, it’s time to elevate your plan of attack.

  • 37 Life Hacks That Will Save You Money

    Savvy shoppers might be the masters of coupon cutting and buying on a budget, but those aren't the only ways to save money. If you don't take advantage of all the life hacks available to you, you're...

  • Why I Tell My Clients to Use Mint When Planning for Retirement

    Take it from a financial professional, Mint is a free, easy-to-use tool that can help you reach your financial goals.

  • These Are the Most Effective Nonsurgical Beauty Procedures, According to Dermatologists

    You want to look younger (join the club), but you're freaked out by the idea of undergoing invasive surgery in pursuit of a smoother, tighter complexion. Enter these five nonsurgical treatments, all of which...

  • 3.14 Easy Ways to Retire a Millionaire

    Retiring a millionaire is within reach for many investors, even if you're not already wealthy. You don't necessarily need to save a lot each month to reach millionaire status, but you'll need the right strategy. In honor of Pi Day, there are endless ways to save more for retirement (see what we did there?).

  • 'No doubt' further waves of infections to come, warns head of ONS

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The UK's national statistician said he has "no doubt" that there will be a further wave of Covid-19 infections in the autumn. Professor Sir Ian Diamond, head of the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also said there is a lot of regional variation in terms of how many people have antibodies. His comments come after England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said there were still risks to reopening society and the UK will experience another surge of cases at some point, potentially in late summer or through the autumn and winter. Sir Ian said people need to understand how the data is moving forward and look at the impact of the "wonderful" vaccine rollout. "But having said that, we need also to recognise that this is a virus that isn't going to go away. And I have no doubt that in the autumn there will be a further wave of infections," he told BBC's Andrew Marr.

  • Khloé Kardashian Confirms She and Tristan Thompson Are Back On and in Love With Birthday Tribute to Him

    Khloé and Tristan are officially Instagram official again.

  • Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner Have Welcomed Their First Baby Into The World

    Congratulations are in order for Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, who just welcomed their first child into the world! We couldn’t be more thrilled for the parents as they embark on their new journey of parenthood. Kushner shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside an adorable first peek at their little one. See the announcement […]

  • Dua Lipa Joined by DaBaby for ‘Levitating’/’Don’t Start Now’ Grammy Performance

    Dua Lipa, who just two years earlier was anointed best new artist at the Grammys, took the stage like a well-established queen on Sunday’s telecast with a performance that matched together her two biggest 2020 hits, “Don’t Start Now” and “Levitating” — and joined her with one of hip-hop’s reigning stars, DaBaby. The two-song medley […]

  • Kelsea Ballerini once believed 'me time' was 'narcissistic.' But now, 'I realize it's necessary'

    "I can show up in a more present way when I'm taking time for myself too." country star told Shape.

  • Here’s a mock draft that has Bears trading for Russell Wilson

    A new 2021 NFL mock draft has the Bears trading for Russell Wilson.

  • The Netherlands becomes the 7th country to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, pending an investigation into blood clots

    The Netherlands will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 for at least two weeks. There is no evidence the shot causes blood clots.

  • Prince William's Children Make Cards Remembering 'Granny' Princess Diana for U.K. Mother's Day

    Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have a tradition of making cards in memory of their late grandmother for Prince William

  • Kid Cudi Says He's Not On Board With TikTok 'Day N Nite' Trend: 'I'm Not Flattered'

    Kid Cudi’s song “Day ‘N’ Nite” has gotten a new life on TikTok recently, and in a series of tweets he made it clear he wasn’t exactly a fan of the trend.

  • Watch BTS’ Breathtaking 2021 Grammys Performance of ‘Dynamite’

    The boys went all out.