Want to carry a concealed handgun in NC? These are the requirements

In North Carolina, it’s legal to carry a gun in most places if you have a concealed carry permit.

Those who are caught carrying weapons without a permit can be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to 30 days in jail for the first offense, according to Rosensteel Fleishman, a Charlotte law firm.

Repeat offenders can face felony charges and up to two years in prison.

Before obtaining a concealed carry permit, there are requirements applicants have to meet, including passing a background check.

Here’s what to know about getting a concealed carry permit in North Carolina.

What are the requirements for a concealed carry permit in NC?

In order to obtain a concealed carry permit, an individual must:

Fill out an application in the county they live

Be at least 21 years old

Complete an approved firearms training course

Be a U.S. citizen or have permanent residence in the state

Not suffer from a mental disability

Complete a background check

Are background checks for concealed carry permits required?

In 1994, the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act established rules on the purchase of guns from federally licensed firearms dealers, according to the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Four years later, the law took effect, requiring all dealers to contact the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, operated by the FBI, before selling any firearm to an individual.

Now, all firearm sales from federally licensed firearms dealers must include a NICS inquiry, or an approved alternative, like a concealed handgun permit from the state, the sheriff’s association says.

Criminal background checks are performed on all concealed carry permit applicants in North Carolina.

How does a federal background check work? What do they check?

The FBI screens for anything that could prohibit a person from purchasing a firearm, including criminal and mental health history, drug use, dishonorable military discharges, immigration status or outstanding warrants.

Felony convictions punishable by up to one year in prison are the most common reason applicants get rejected, according to the FBI.

Since the Brady law went into effect, more than 2 million applications have been denied by the FBI.

Can you carry a gun anywhere with a concealed carry permit in NC?

According to the N.C. Department of Justice, in North Carolina, concealed handguns may not be carried:

Jails and prisons

State and federal offices

Courthouses

In schools or on school grounds

Any area where concealed handguns are prohibited by federal law

Any business that has a sign banning concealed weapons

Any person that is under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances