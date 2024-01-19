Want to check in on that charity you donate to? How to look up a nonprofit's finances

Whether it's to an alma mater, a charity helping those in need or an organization dedicated to a good cause, most Americans donate to a nonprofit group every year.

An estimated 69% of Americans — roughly 228 million — give to a nonprofit annually, according to the marketing agency Nonprofit Source.

And while nonprofits are largely exempt from paying taxes in the U.S., many have to file a tax form at the end of every fiscal year. A form 990 is a document nonprofits are required to file if they have either gross receipts of $200,000 or more or total assets of $500,000 or more.

The documents — which are public record — can shed light on a nonprofit's business operations, even if it's a private organization.

Read More: Ohio hospitals, universities invest billions in offshore tax shelters around the world

Whether someone wants to get a look at a nonprofit's revenue, their board members or even see if they're investing money in tax shelters in other parts of the world, a form 990 may have the answers.

But the forms can be difficult to find and navigate and contain a lot of government lingo for which many people may be unfamiliar. With that in mind, The Dispatch put together this guide on how to check into that nonprofit or charity you've been donating to.

Where can you find a nonprofit's form 990?

A form 990 is a public record, meaning anyone can request a copy from a nonprofit.

But getting a response to a records request can take time and a variety of online resources offer access to the forms already.

The Internal Revenue Service, which oversees federal taxation in the U.S., offers an online search tool that allows users to search for tax-exempt organization by name. The tool also allows users to narrow their search via country, state and city.

Running a search will turn up a list of nonprofits either matching the name of the nonprofit a user is looking for or ones with similar names.

Along with the IRS, several outside organizations have put together searchable databases for 990 forms.

The nonprofit Candid offers a tool called 990 Finder that allows users to search for 990 forms. Users must create a free profile on the website to access all information available on a nonprofit.

ProPublica, a national nonprofit newsroom, also offers a user-friendly database of 990 forms. The organization's "Nonprofit Explorer," offers more than 18 million tax returns across multiple years for nearly two million tax-exempt organizations.

Read More: Are there more machine guns on Columbus streets? Here's what you need to know now

How can you read a form 990 and find important information?

A 990 form offers insightful information on nonprofits, but they can be challenging to read for people who aren't familiar with them.

Part I of a form 990 offers a brief summary of what readers can find in that tax filing.

The further readers go, the more detailed information is available.

For example, Part VII of a form 990 details an organization's compensation, according to Candid. A nonprofit's revenue is listed as part of this section of a 990 form.

Individual employees who make more than $150,000, are one of the organization's 20 highest paid employees and have control of at least 10% of a nonprofit's assets are listed on this part of a form 990, according to Candid. Additionally, nonprofits must list all officers and board members, even if they are not paid by the organization.

Deeper into a form 990, a nonprofit's expenses are listed under Part IX.

Beyond standard portions of a form 990, nonprofits are required to declare any overseas investments they may have. For example, several universities and hospitals have invested in known tax shelters in the Caribbean and other parts of the world.

Any overseas investments must be declared per law under "schedule F" of a 990 form.

mfilby@dispatch.com

@MaxFilby

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Want to check in on that charity you donate to? How to look into one