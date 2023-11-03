Want to check out one of Texas’ many state parks? Entry is free one day this weekend

Texans can explore state parks on Sunday without pulling out their pocketbooks to get in.

Admission into Texas State Parks is free on Nov. 5 as the state continues to celebrate 100 years of its park system. There are more than 80 parks in Texas, including sites in North Texas or a day-trip away.

The hope is that Texas State Parks Day will give new visitors the opportunity to discover state parks, State Parks Division Director Rodney Franklin said in a statement.

“We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years,” Franklin said.

Reservations are recommended for those planning to visit Sunday. Day passes can be booked on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s website.

Fees aside from day-use entrance aren’t waived Sunday, according to a news release.

State Parks in North Texas

North Texas is home to several state parks. Some of the parks closest to Fort Worth include Cedar Hill State Park, Cleburne State Park, Dinosaur Valley State Park, Lake Mineral Wells State Park, and Ray Roberts Lake State Park.

Texas State Parks

Locations of Texas State Parks. Tap the markers for more information about the parks, including website links. Data is from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Open