‘Want Me to Choke You Out?’: School Bus Assistant Charged for Allegedly Strangling Special Needs 6-Year-Old Boy During Ride

A Pennsylvania school bus aide was arrested for attacking a 6-year-old passenger.

MacArthur Wilson was charged with attempted simple assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment in relation to the Oct. 16 incident, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The boy’s parents informed local police that their son darted off the bus when he got dropped off from school and was “visibly upset,” officials said. The child, who had marks on his neck, claimed that the 72-year-old choked him.

MacArthur Wilson is facing multiple charges after being accused of choking a 6-year-old. (Montgomery County District Attorney)

During their investigation, police discovered that the incident was captured on the surveillance cameras inside the bus. The driver saw what happened and immediately reported it to her boss. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Wilson was instructed to sit with the child who has ADHD.

“A few minutes later, the defendant can be seen in surveillance video struggling with the boy’s seatbelt, then putting his hands around the boy’s neck for seven seconds,” officials said.” The assault happened about one minute from the boy’s bus stop

The footage revealed that Wilson allegedly asked the boy, “Do you want me to choke you out?” multiple times, per the outlet. The bus driver also reportedly explained to investigators that the aide claimed the boy hit him, so he “had to teach him a lesson” or he would be under the impression that the behavior was “acceptable.”

Wilson turned himself into police custody on Tuesday, Dec 5., was given a $5,000 unsecured bail, and was later released. His next appearance is set for Jan 9. North Penn School District issued a statement stating that the bus driver had stepped in.

“When the alleged act occurred, the bus driver intervened immediately and then reported the matter to NPSD administration,” the district told Fox 29. “Parents and the authorities were contacted immediately. The bus assistant involved was also contacted that day, and he resigned immediately.”

Bus officials throughout the country have come under fire for their actions. In Louisiana, a driver was charged with simple battery for slapping and choking a student. An Oklahoma school driver faced backlash for refusing to let children off the bus. He was fired from his job and charged with kidnapping and child abuse.