Want concessions brought to your seat at the baseball field? Waitr has you covered

William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
Waitr has started delivering concessions for UL home baseball games on Friday, allowing fans to skip the lines and remain in their seats.

Patrons can scan Stadium Delivery QR codes placed around Russo Park and place their order, and a Waitr runner will bring the order to your seat. There's also an option for pickup windows stationed around the stadium, which will also help fans avoid the lines.

“The addition of Waitr’s new mobile in-stadium delivery creates a new level of convenience for Cajun fans,” said Kevin Burke, director of business development at Waitr. “There’s nothing better than catching a ballgame with friends and family … and now there’s no reason to ever miss a pitch.”

Good Eats Kitchen closing, owners focused on growing oyster business

Derise Enterprises, the company behind Good Eats Kitchen, announced last week that it would be closing both its Baton Rouge and Lafayette locations to focus on its other business, the Bayou Carlin Oyster Co.

Business Buzz: Local company expands to include broiled oyster meal kits

Good Eats Kitchen launched in Lafayette in 2016, offering ready-to-eat meal services. In a press release, Boyer Derise, the CEO of Derise Enterprises, said the decision was not easy.

“Deciding to close Good Eats was not an easy one, and I want to thank everyone who has supported us and benefited from what we were able to provide," Derise said. "In the end though, with the growth of our newest venture, Bayou Carlin Oyster Co., I had to make some tough decisions.”

The Baton Rouge location closed May 6, and the Lafayette location closes May 13.

Bayou Carlin Oyster Co. is a business that provides chef-crafted, ready-to-grill oyster meal kits. The kits are sold online, locally at Rouses Market locations and in other specialty stores.

“At the end of the day, the resources, time needed, and staffing to keep up a full-service kitchen week to week just didn’t add up, professionally, personally, or financially," Derise said. " And with Bayou Carlin receiving such a positive response nationwide, it just made sense to shift my attention and operations towards its continued growth."

Lafayette drone startup lands $2-million investment

FlyGuys, a Lafayette-based company that provides aerial data collection services for industries across the country, secured a $2-million investment from a group of South Louisiana investors.

The company previously received a $2-million investment from Advantage Capital in connection with the Louisiana New Markets Tax Credit program in 2021, and the new funding will allow FlyGuys to grow even further.

“Our group enjoys fueling growth and creating jobs for Louisiana’s relatively new technology ecosystem,” said Joe Stough, FlyGuys’ executive chairman, in a news release. “We invest in companies with large addressable markets, scalable business models, strong evidence of product-market fit, and most importantly, humble, coachable leadership. FlyGuys fit this mold nicely, and we are thrilled to be a part of another exciting tech story for Louisiana.”

FlyGuys has an office in Downtown Lafayette and has plans to add dozens of new jobs in the Lafayette area in the next few years.

"FlyGuys is very lucky to have the support of so many Louisiana natives,” said Adam Zayor, CEO of FlyGuys. “With support from business leaders such as Joe Stough, FlyGuys will continue to help grow Louisiana's tech scene."

ALDI opens New Iberia store

ALDI opened its second of three stores planned in the Acadiana region Thursday, officially opening its New Iberia location.

The store is located at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. The store is part of an aggressive growth strategy across the U.S., with the brand planning to open 150 stores this year, including around 20 across Alabama, Mississippi, Florida and Louisiana.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“ALDI is intentionally different, and we can’t wait for area shoppers to discover ALDI for the first time with the opening of our first New Iberia store,” said Heather Moore, Loxley regional vice president for ALDI. “We offer easy access to affordable fresh food and household essentials, as well as a great selection of regional items. Our new Gulf Coast locations will carry local favorites such as Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning, Crystal’s Hot Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise, Blue Bell Ice Cream and Luzianne Sweet Tea.”

ALDI's first Louisiana location opened in February, and a third location is planned for Lafayette's northside.

SafeSource Direct celebrates one year anniversary of major announcement

SafeSource Direct, a joint venture between the Ochsner Health System and Trax Development, announced in May 2021 that it would build two PPE-manufacturing plants in Broussard. One plant, located in Lafayette Parish, produces nitrile rubber gloves, and the other, located in St. Martin Parish, will make a variety of other equipment, including masks and gowns.

Now — a full year after the groundbreaking — the company is producing thousands of gloves every hour.

More: Broussard glove, mask, PPE plants built to help COVID supply problems are planning to grow

In the year since the announcement, the company has largely completed the construction of the two facilities. The glove facility is 400,000 square-feet, while the second facility is around 80,000 square-feet and houses the corporate headquarters.

SafeSource Direct has committed to hiring around 1,200 workers across the two facilities. The company currently has around 589 employees and is hiring around 100 a month and anticipates having between 900 and 1,200 employees at the end of the year.

The average employee makes around $60,000, and the minimum hourly rate is around $15.

