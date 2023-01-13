'I want my daddy!' Body camera footage shows Louisville officers save kidnapped 6-year-old

Update: Wildt was sentenced in January 2023 to 13 years in prison. The original story from July 2021 is below.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was arrested Friday after he allegedly kidnapped a girl who was playing outside in Valley Station, according to police.

Robby L. Wildt, 40, took the girl from the 4700 block of Haney Way about 5:40 p.m. Friday and put her in his Dodge Challenger before driving away, according to an arrest citation.

Wildt had no relation to the 6-year-old girl, according to police.

A witness began following the vehicle and was able to report part of the license plate number to police, the citation says.

Prentiss Weatherford, a neighbor, later told news outlets he was on his porch when the suspect's car stopped on the street where the girl was riding her bike.

“He just grabbed her by the collar, threw her bike, threw her in the passenger’s seat,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford said he got into his own car and followed the vehicle.

Louisville Metro Police officers from the Third Division found the vehicle a short distance away on Grafton Hill Road.

The girl was in the front seat of the vehicle and was not injured, with a forensic interview getting scheduled to uncover any further information, according to the citation.

Wildt told police he saw the girl "playing outside near the street, circled the block and then took her from the side of the road," the arrest citation says.

"He went on to state that as the victim cried in the front of his car, he tried to console her before deciding he knew what he was doing was wrong," the citation says, "and he began to drive back to the location he took her from, afraid he may hurt her. It was at this time police stopped the vehicle."

Wildt gave multiple statements to police about how "he knew he was wrong and he felt bad for doing what he had done," the citation added.

Body camera footage later released by LMPD showed Officer Jason Burba picking the girl up out of the car after Sergeant Joe Keeling had stopped it in a driveway and ordered Wildt to get on the ground before placing him in handcuffs.

Burba initially yelled "open the door" while approaching the passenger side of the car with his gun drawn before other officers mentioned the girl may have been inside.

"I want my daddy!” the girl cried as Burba opened the door and carried her from the car, greeting her with a calm "hello" and reassuring her that "it's OK."

Keeling later told 840 WHAS during a radio interview that the entire incident only lasted eight to nine minutes. He described a feeling of "relief" after Wildt complied with the orders to exit the vehicle and the girl was safely taken out of the car.

"The feeling was just overwhelming," Keeling said.

Burba added that "seconds feel like minutes" during these types of runs, which he said are rare. Many, if not all, of the responding officers are fathers themselves, adding to the emotion of the incident, Burba added.

"This is a rare situation, stranger kidnapping. More commonly we see custodial issues as kidnappings," LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said in a statement. "Although we do not want the community to be alarmed, this is certainly an educational opportunity for parents to remind their children that 'stranger danger' is real. It is important to talk to your kids about any adult who tries to use a ruse to lure them to their vehicles or away from public view."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took notice of the actions of the officers and neighbor who helped the girl.

"I want to personally thank Louisville Metro Police officers Jason Burba and Sergeant Joe Keeling, along with Louisville resident Prentiss Weatherford, for their heroic work in rescuing a young girl from a kidnapper last week," Beshear tweeted.

Wildt entered a not guilty plea during an arraignment hearing Saturday morning and had his bond set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

After Wildt explained his income and how he owns a home, a judge told Wildt he will have to hire his own attorney instead of having a public defender appointed to represent him. Wildt did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records.

Wildt has been charged with one count of kidnapping a minor, a Class B felony in Kentucky that is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.

