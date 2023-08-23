Want a deal on an EV? Leasing is your best bet — and these models have the best rates right now

The Hyundai Ioniq 5; the Nissan Ariya; the Hyundai Kona; the Kia Niro. Hyundai; Nissan; Kia

Many car shoppers are considering going electric, but aren't sure about committing to a purchase.

For that reason, EV leasing may soon take off, and there are deals to be had.

EV leases and deals may become more popular as more EV inventory becomes available.

For car shoppers thinking about going electric, but worried about the commitment of a purchase, EV leasing could be a smart idea — and there are deals in store.

While overall, leasing has declined in recent years, experts suggest leasing may be back on the rise. It could be especially true as customers use leasing as an electric car trial run or as they wait to make a purchase for more advanced battery tech in future EVs. There's even a tax credit workaround if you lease electric.

Edmunds assessed the most affordable EV leases in July through mid-August this year. Edmunds evaluated averages based on data from real-world transactions (as opposed to advertised deals.) The data is aggregated up to model level rather than individual trims.

Many of these leases come in around $400, lower than the averages for most other leases. In July, the average monthly lease payment overall sat at $598. For EVs specifically, the average was $741, according to auto buying resource Edmunds.

A note: Edmunds' list excludes Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and the Nissan Leaf due to a lack of sample in its data, but typically those three vehicles would otherwise qualify as some of the more affordable EV leases available.

Here are the 10 most affordable EV leases, per Edmunds.

A note: Edmunds' list excludes Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and the Nissan Leaf due to a lack of sample in its data, but typically those three vehicles would otherwise qualify as some of the more affordable EV leases available.

Kia Niro EV

The 2023 Kia Niro. Kia

Average payment: $366

Average cash down: $2,433

Hyundai Kona EV

The Hyundai Kona Electric. Hyundai

Average payment: $373

Average cash down: $4,249

MINI Hardtop 2-door

The MINI Hardtop. MINI

Average payment: $422

Average cash down: $4,564

Volkswagen ID.4

The Volkswagen ID.4. Courtesy of Volkswagen AG

Average payment: $486

Average cash down: $4,278

Nissan Ariya

The 2023 Nissan Ariya. Nissan

Average payment: $508

Average cash down: $3,220

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Average payment: $522

Average cash down: $3,940

Volvo C40 Recharge

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. Volvo

Average payment: $558

Average cash down: $3,299

Subaru Solterra

The 2023 Subaru Solterra. Subaru

Average payment: $577

Average cash down: $3,193

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Average payment: $578

Average cash down: $4,422

Toyota bZ4X

The Toyota bZ4X. Toyota

Average payment: $585

Average cash down: $4,129

Read the original article on Business Insider