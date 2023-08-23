Want a deal on an EV? Leasing is your best bet — and these models have the best rates right now
Many car shoppers are considering going electric, but aren't sure about committing to a purchase.
For that reason, EV leasing may soon take off, and there are deals to be had.
EV leases and deals may become more popular as more EV inventory becomes available.
For car shoppers thinking about going electric, but worried about the commitment of a purchase, EV leasing could be a smart idea — and there are deals in store.
While overall, leasing has declined in recent years, experts suggest leasing may be back on the rise. It could be especially true as customers use leasing as an electric car trial run or as they wait to make a purchase for more advanced battery tech in future EVs. There's even a tax credit workaround if you lease electric.
Edmunds assessed the most affordable EV leases in July through mid-August this year. Edmunds evaluated averages based on data from real-world transactions (as opposed to advertised deals.) The data is aggregated up to model level rather than individual trims.
Many of these leases come in around $400, lower than the averages for most other leases. In July, the average monthly lease payment overall sat at $598. For EVs specifically, the average was $741, according to auto buying resource Edmunds.
A note: Edmunds' list excludes Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and the Nissan Leaf due to a lack of sample in its data, but typically those three vehicles would otherwise qualify as some of the more affordable EV leases available.
Here are the 10 most affordable EV leases, per Edmunds.
Kia Niro EV
Average payment: $366
Average cash down: $2,433
Hyundai Kona EV
Average payment: $373
Average cash down: $4,249
MINI Hardtop 2-door
Average payment: $422
Average cash down: $4,564
Volkswagen ID.4
Average payment: $486
Average cash down: $4,278
Nissan Ariya
Average payment: $508
Average cash down: $3,220
Hyundai Ioniq 6
Average payment: $522
Average cash down: $3,940
Volvo C40 Recharge
Average payment: $558
Average cash down: $3,299
Subaru Solterra
Average payment: $577
Average cash down: $3,193
Hyundai Ioniq 5
Average payment: $578
Average cash down: $4,422
Toyota bZ4X
Average payment: $585
Average cash down: $4,129
Read the original article on Business Insider