So, you want to democratize venture capital

Natasha Mascarenhas
·5 min read

A venture capitalist once told me candidly that whenever you see the phrase "democratization" in tech marketing material, think of it as a red flag. Democracy, generally speaking, often comes with an ironic caveat: It disproportionately benefits white and male participants. Now, you know me well enough to know that I wouldn’t start off your Saturday with this dreary of an introduction normally, but I think that that reality is why a new tool, championed by tech entrepreneurs Lolita and Josh Taub, could be on to something actually innovative.

The Taubs have launched a GP-LP, or general partner and limited partner, matching tool to help underrepresented fund managers get access to the capital they need to start their fund. The match-making tool connects those looking to raise funds (GPs!) with check-writers (LPs!). The move comes on the heels of their founder-investor matching tool, which to date has generated over 1,000 introductions that they say have led to 27 checks totaling nearly $4 million in total capital.

Yes, matching LPs to GPs is a relatively simple tech and concept. And this is a relatively simple experiment. But, it couldn’t have existed five, and definitely 10, years ago. Zoom investing has changed the way that people meet and vet, and I think the GP-LP tool is a key data point in how emerging fund managers can bring optionality to their fundraising process.

Speaking of fundraising:

The tool’s explicit focus on only helping underrepresented folks -- which it defines as anyone who doesn’t fit the classic Silicon Valley mold like women, LGBTQ+ folks, non-Ivy grads (or people from non-elite employers) and non-wealthy individuals -- is a layer of differentiation from many other tools out there. Products like the AngelList rolling fund are great, but public, ongoing fundraising still largely benefits those who have networks to tap into in the first place — just take a quick scroll to see who has one so far.

Let me put it like this: We’ve gotten to a point in venture where there are an ample number of tools out there that help founders and investors leverage their community into checks. What’s missing, though, are the tools that help the community-less, undernetworked and underestimated access those opportunities. While there still is LP hesitancy as emerging managers raise their second and third funds, this effort is a good step in the right direction. And I’ll be tracking it to see how successfully it works.

It’s been a big week for Black and other underrepresented founders:

Moving on, the rest of this newsletter will focus on disaster tech, Airbnb and a healthcare communications S-1 filing. You can always find me on Twitter @nmasc_.

Disaster tech is at an inflection point

Image Credits: Hiroshi Watanabe (opens in a new window) / Getty Images

Disaster tech, such as startups that use data to fight wildfires or analyze brainwaves to analyze PTSD after a traumatic event, is having a moment. Are you surprised? COVID-19 and the ongoing climate crisis have energized entrepreneurs to build proactive solutions that fight literal disaster. Our own Danny Crichton spent 12,000 words mapping out the landscape so you don’t have to.

Here’s what to know: The Equity team boiled down those 12,000 words on disaster into a 20-minute episode focused on top takeaways and highlights. As Danny explains in the show: “Cataclysms are a growth industry.”

If you’re more of a reader than a listener …

Airbnb’s next trip

airbnb kicked out
airbnb kicked out

Image Credits: Getty Images

Since travel first shut down last March, all eyes have been on Airbnb, the travel and short-term rental company with global name recognition. Nearly a year ago, the company cited revenue declines and cut 1,900 jobs, roughly 25% of its workforce. Now, as digital nomadic lifestyles and long-term travel come back, it has a growth story worth sharing, too.

Here’s what to know: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky sat down with our own Jordan Crook to talk about how his company is preparing for a faster, nimbler post-pandemic reality. Time will tell if Airbnb’s stance pans out, but getting into the head of one of the co-founders of a business pummeled, then resurrected, by this pandemic can give founders some tactical tips on how to frame conflict and what’s next.

Brian Chesky: Little did I know that a travel company in a pandemic might even be crazier than starting a company based on strangers living together. I kind of feel like I’m now 39 going on 49. It was definitely the craziest year ever.

Our business initially dropped 80% in eight weeks. I say it’s like driving a car. You can’t go 80 miles an hour, slam on the brakes, and expect nothing really bad to happen. Now imagine you’re going 80 miles an hour, slam on the brakes, then rebuild the car kind of while still moving, and then try to accelerate into an IPO, all on Zoom.

When the future of living melds with future of work:

Around TC

If you haven't heard, TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 is coming up June 9. The one-day virtual event is packed with the best and brightest minds working on — or investing in — the future of transportation. The docket is jammed with founders, investors and experts in micromobility, autonomous vehicles, electrification and air taxis.

Among the growing list of speakers are Motional President Karl Iagnemma and Aurora co-founder and CEO Chris Urmson, who will team up to talk about technical problems that remain to be solved, the war over talent and the best business models and applications of autonomous vehicles. Other guests include Zoox co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson, community organizer, transportation consultant and lawyer Tamika L. Butler, Remix co-founder and CEO Tiffany Chu and Revel co-founder and CEO Frank Reig. There’s also Joby Aviation founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt, investor and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman (whose special purpose acquisition company just merged with Joby) will talk about the future of flight — and SPACs.

And to answer your next question, yes, you can still buy your tickets here.

Across the week

Seen on TechCrunch

Seen on Extra Crunch

Ok, bet,

N

Recommended Stories

  • Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Intel (INTC) closed at $57.12, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day.

  • My mother, 65, passed away and left me her house — and mortgage. Her partner, 72, lives there. What are my moral obligations?

    My mother’s partner is seven years older than my mom. There’s a small mortgage payment of $480 a month on it, and I had committed to making those payments for my mom in her retirement. For one, it would give me the financial freedom that my mom always wanted for herself but never found, and I know that would make her happy.

  • Black pro-gun groups from across the US plan to descend on 'Black Wall Street' and march in a peaceful protest

    The groups intend to educate the Black community on gun ownership and the Tulsa Race massacre that left hundreds of Black people dead 100 years ago.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Democrats for comparing Republicans to Nazis, then compares Democrats to Nazis

    ‘That’s a mean, nasty, dirty word,’ Republican says, before adding, ‘You know, Nazis were the National Socialist Party, just like the Democrats are now a national socialist party’

  • Mike Tyson reveals magic mushrooms ‘saved my life’ and hopes psychedelics can now change the world

    Former heavyweight champion calls psilocybin an ‘amazing medicine’

  • ‘You’ve lost your mind’: Paul Gosar mocked for quoting U2 song about MLK to praise slain Capitol rioter

    Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by police officer inside Capitol Building on 6 January

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • Arizona Democrat stays mum on why she missed Capitol riot commission vote

    ‘She will be entering into the Congressional record that she would've voted yes,’ a spokesman for the Arizona senator says

  • ‘Shame on the Republican party’: GOP senators block Capitol riot commission

    Senate Republicans have blocked a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, hoping to crush a probe into the violent assault before critical 2022 elections while GOP lawmakers manipulate a narrative around a riot inspired by persistent election myths. Despite a last-minute lobbying effort from US Capitol Police officers and the family of an officer who died after the attack, and appeals from Democrats and some Republicans, the US Senate voted largely along party lines against beginning debate on the measure, marking the first successful legislative filibuster in this Congress, and effectively killing any chances of a bipartisan effort to investigate the events surrounding the 6 January riot and its aftermath. Eleven senators – all Republicans – skipped the vote.

  • How Tulsa massacre spent most of last century unremembered

    When the smoke cleared in June 1921, the toll from the massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was catastrophic — scores of lives lost, homes and businesses burned to the ground, a thriving Black community gutted by a white mob. “The consequences of that is a sort of a lie that we tell ourselves collectively about who we are as a society, who we have been historically, that’s set some of these things up as aberrations, as exceptions of what we understand society to be rather than endemic or intrinsic parts of American history,” said Joshua Guild, an associate professor of history and African American studies at Princeton University. Indeed, U.S. history is filled with dark events — often involving racism and racial violence — that haven’t been made part of the national fabric.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • QAnon Shaman’s lawyer claims shirtlessness during Capitol riot is evidence of ‘mental vulnerabilities’

    The 33-year-old Arizona native currently faces six federal charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct

  • Rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey blocked by Trump get go-ahead

    The tunnel will cost $11.6bn, half of which will be paid by the federal government

  • Man arrested after posting a viral video of him eating a snake that he claimed would 'keep COVID-19 at bay'

    The man, known only as Vadivelu, from Tamil Naidu, India, was arrested and fined after sharing a video of him ripping a snake in two and devouring it.

  • Her High School Said She Ranked Third in Her Class. So She Went to Court.

    Dalee Sullivan looked straight ahead into her computer’s camera and started making her case to the judge. She referred to transcripts, emails and policies she had pulled from the student handbook at Alpine High School. The school, she contended, had made errors in tabulating grade-point averages: Classes and exams that should have been included were left out, and vice versa. Sullivan had won Lincoln-Douglas debate tournaments and, in her freshman year, was a member of the mock trial team. But she is not a lawyer. She is 18, and she graduated from the lone public high school in the small West Texas town of Alpine just a week ago, which was the reason she was in court to begin with. “This serves to prove that no matter the outcome of the GPA contest, and no matter how many times we had the school recalculate the GPA,” Sullivan told the judge during a hearing on Friday, the Alpine Independent School District “was going to make certain I could never be valedictorian, even if I earned it.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times School officials said she ranked third in her class. Sullivan disagreed. She could not find a local lawyer who would agree to take on her case. A firm in Dallas told her it would, she said, but estimated the case could cost her $75,000 — far more than she could afford. Instead, she figured out how to write a request for an injunction and represented herself in the 394th District Court of Texas. She believed that her GPA could, in fact, have been higher than one or both of the students ahead of her, making her worthy of the title salutatorian or even valedictorian. She and her parents had protested her rank for the past month, and she claimed that the school intentionally did not invite her to an awards event where top students were honored. The school district has said that it calculated her grades repeatedly, and that each time Sullivan still ranked third. In a statement on Friday, school officials declined to discuss the allegations raised by Sullivan, saying the district was “not at liberty to discuss the individual student.” “Although we respectfully disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit,” the statement said, “we take student and parent concerns very seriously and will continue to address the student’s concerns.” It is not entirely unheard-of for disputes over top spots in high school graduating classes to escalate to litigation. The competition over such accolades can be an intense, even ruthless, zero-sum game. And in the fight to be valedictorian, there is more at stake than just bragging rights. In Texas, the highest-ranking high school graduates can receive free tuition for their first year at in-state public institutions. Sullivan and her parents were inspired by a case last year in Pecos, Texas, about 100 miles from Alpine, where two students claimed to be valedictorian amid confusion over a “glitch” in the school’s tabulations. One of the students — with professional legal representation — filed for a restraining order and sought an injunction to block Pecos High School from naming its valedictorian. After Sullivan could not get a lawyer, her parents were disappointed but willing to drop the matter. But she refused. She got advice and records from the family in the case in Pecos, using the petition in that case as a guide to start writing her own. Her parents — her father, a rancher; her mother, a forensic interviewer — read it over and helped her tidy up the language. “We aren’t even close to being lawyers,” Sullivan said. In Alpine, a town of roughly 6,000 people in Texas’ Big Bend Country, some who know Sullivan said they were surprised she would take this on. There are other ways to spend one’s last summer before college. (She plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina and major in biophysics with the aim of going into medicine.) But she had always been serious about school and a bit steely in her resolve. “She’s already going to college, she already has scholarships,” said Teresa Todd, a local government lawyer who is a longtime friend of Sullivan’s mother and whose sons are close in age to Sullivan. “She worked really hard for this, and I think all kids deserve to know where they fall in the pecking order.” “Kids have to show their work,” Todd added. “Why doesn’t the school have to show their work?” She said she offered some advice to Sullivan ahead of her hearing: “Be herself. Be respectful. Don’t let the other side get you off your game.” Sullivan conceded some nervousness before the hearing, especially after filings from the school district’s lawyers cited a slew of legal precedents and were peppered with terminology she did not know. But overall, she was confident. “I have all the evidence,” she said. “I have all the facts. And no one knows it as well as I know it.” All sorts of cases land in the 394th District Court, whose jurisdiction covers five counties roughly equivalent in size to the country's nine smallest states combined. The court hears criminal cases, divorce proceedings, and now a fight over high school grading. Judge Roy B. Ferguson has a reputation for taking the judicial medley in stride. His courtroom had a flash of viral fame in February when a video clip of a lawyer trapped behind a filter that made him appear to be a fuzzy white kitten in a Zoom hearing boomeranged around the internet. (“I’m not a cat,” the lawyer said.) Ferguson found the humor in it. He added a reference to the unlikely episode to the court’s website and accepted an invitation to discuss it at a symposium on remote judicial hearings in Poland. In a recent criminal proceeding, when a lawyer apologized for audio complications, Ferguson replied, “You’re not a cat, so you’re one step ahead!” With Sullivan, he was patient and explained procedure in a way he would not have to with a professional. When she asked a question that was too broad, he encouraged her to narrow the scope. (He often presides over high school mock trials, among them, the State of Texas v. Luke Skywalker.) Kelley Kalchthaler, a lawyer representing the school district, argued that Sullivan had not exhausted the district’s grievance process. “We don’t think the court has jurisdiction over this case,” she said, “and all parties should be dismissed.” She also raised objections to much of the evidence Sullivan wanted to include, contending that it was hearsay or questioning the relevance to the case. In several instances, Ferguson agreed. “All right, Ms. Sullivan, are you ready to present evidence in support of your request?” Ferguson said. “You bear the burden here for this temporary injunction.” Sullivan laid out her case. “It’s not an accurate reflection of my high school career,” she said of her final transcript, “so it’s already done irreparable damage.” She wanted an independent audit of honor graduates’ grades. She did not get that on Friday. Ferguson ruled that the dispute needed to go through the school district’s grievance process. Still, the case was not closed. If she was not pleased with the outcome, the judge told her, she could come back to court. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 'I was kicked out': Ousted California principal escorted off campus after graduation speech

    A California principal used the 2021 graduation stage as a platform for a controversial speech that ended with him being escorted off campus.

  • Monica sends message to fans from hospital bed – ‘Forgive your parents’

    Singer Monica has been in the hospital for the past few days after having surgery, but it didn’t stop her from delivering a video message to her fans. Monica stated in the caption of the post that the hospitalization is due to complications of endometriosis.

  • Unvaccinated people on TikTok are fantasizing they'll be 'lone survivors' of the COVID-19 pandemic

    Vaccine misinformation has been spreading on TikTok since the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

  • Trump appointees have been left furious after being asked to 'immediately' pay thousands of dollars in deferred payroll taxes, which they thought would be forgiven

    Former members of Donald Trump's administration were assured that payroll levies would be forgiven - but are now being told to pay up within 30 days