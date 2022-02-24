'How do you want to die?': Litchfield couple wake to violent armed intruder

Feb. 24—A Jaffrey man hit a Litchfield man in the head with the blunt end of a hatchet during a home invasion Tuesday night after asking, "How do you want to die?" according to court records.

Ian Morris, 25, entered a couple's bedroom at 10 Evergreen Circle while they were asleep. Morris did not know the family, according to a police affidavit.

Morris was arrested Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of burglary, according to the affidavit.

He waived his right to arraignment Thursday morning and will be held without bail, according to court documents.

The homeowner refused to go outdoors after being asked to do so by Morris. Morris responded by striking him in the head with the blunt end of the hatchet, according to the affidavit.

A fight ensued in the downstairs bathroom, and the man's wife was able to gain access to the hatchet and knife from Morris.

Police responded about 11:54 p.m. Tuesday to find the victim "bleeding from several lacerations to the head and face," according to the affidavit. Morris had his arms around the man and was gripping his shirt, according to the affidavit.

Online tax records show the home is owned by the Douglas M. Adams Revocable Trust.