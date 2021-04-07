So You Want A Dodge Challenger Or Charger?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

From the screaming sound of a twin-screw supercharger to the smell of tire blazing burnouts, Dodge has become synonymous with American muscle car culture. The wild colors that call back to a time when Mopar was on top and a consistent belief that horsepower triumphs over all other aspects of performance have helped to cement the company in automotive infamy. This has led to many people yearning for the ability to get behind the wheel of these legends of speed and power. However many people who buy them may not understand what they are getting themselves into upon purchasing the said vehicle. Thankfully, a company has pulled up to the line to give a brief synopsis of what future Dodge owners might need to expect.

Alex, from Fitment Industries, is one of many figures who helps to host the YouTube channel of said company. He, and his colleagues, make informative videos about car culture and the various aspects of being an enthusiast all the while making sure to be funny and entertaining. In this particular instance he hosted two videos titled “So You Want A Challenger” and “So You Want A Charger”. This article is a compilation of the two and should give you an idea of what to expect when buying a new Dodge.

First up is the Challenger, in its earlier days it was little more than another version of the Dodge Coronet. However, near the end of the 1960s, Dodge realized that people wanted a muscle car with sharp body lines and a wicked coke bottle shape, so the Challenger was born. Fast-forwarding to the days of Hellcats and Demons, Dodge is still sticking to their principle of giving you the option of having every trim level imaginable. Your Challenger can be customized to your exact specifications, and this is also true of both the Charger and Durango models.

This customization allows you to tailor a car to fit your personality, there's the Hellcat for someone who wants a lot of power, the Scat Pack for when you want to carve up the canyons, and the R/T for the enthusiast who wants greater mod-ability. Due to the large size of the vehicle as well as the comfort, these are great for long-distance driving as well as track days or daily driving. It is also worth pointing out that these mean machines look beautiful when you throw on a set of lowering springs. The only downside seems to be that the cars share many parts with other vehicles under the Chrysler brand. However, this may not be such a bad thing as parts are relatively easy to come by as a result of such policies.

As the older brother of the Challenger, the Charger also has quite a long history of both success and failure. Originally released in 1966, the Charger also took inspiration from the Dodge Coronet. The fastback style coupe quickly morphed into the second generation Luxury coupe that we all know and love from 1969 onward to 1970. Admittedly the Charger ran into some speed bumps and even ended up as a front-wheel drive hatch for a while until somebody put a stop to that horror show. Finally, in 2005, the LX generation of the Charger was introduced to the world.

Nowadays we have what is known as the LD Charger or 7th generation, sporting a redesigned grille and a new body line that is smoother and less clunky. This new style has held the attention of audiences young and old since its conception in 2011. Of course, aloof the trim levels present in the Challenger also carry over to the Charger. However, the Charger has 4 doors which allow you to carry multiple people and ample trunk space makes this the perfect road trip muscle car. The Charger is also, usually, more luxurious due to the nature of the vehicle.

Automotive enthusiasts have recently taken a big interest in these cars because the newer models are extremely modifiable. Currently, there is no competition for the Charger in the high-performance sedan market which allows this beast to be what it was always meant to be, a fast fun car that you can feel comfortable driving in. However, it is important to note that while the car is fast it carries its weight like a truck due to its relatively high ride height. This problem can be fixed through the use of lowering springs, coil-overs, or an air suspension with all three options giving your car an extra touch of performance and handling as well as style and a special cool factor that always comes with big lowered cars. Within the community, you'll be able to find many younger enthusiasts who share your interest in domestic Mopars and plenty of aftermarket support.

If you’re a younger enthusiast who wants power, reliability, speed, and comfort a Dodge might be for you. It is also important to thank Fitment Industries for making the two videos cited in this article and we strongly encourage you to check out their channel.

