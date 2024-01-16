Want to work at Dollywood? Here's how you can make it happen

If you love everything Dolly and have always wanted to work for Dollywood Parks & Resorts, mark your calendars for Jan. 20 because that is the first of several hiring events scheduled in January and February for the 2024 season.

With last November’s opening of Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort and the opening of the Dolly Parton Experience this spring, the 2024 season is the perfect time to join the Dollywood team, said a company spokesperson.

"The main thing we want people to know is Dollywood is a great company to work for," said Public Relations Director Wes Ramey. "The number of benefits, the unique benefits we offer, really does make this a very welcoming place to work."

Ramey said he expects the company to hire several hundred new employees for positions at Dollywood, Splash Country, DreamMore Resort and Spa, and HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

"If you look at attendance throughout the year, Dollywood need a wide range of positions," Ramey said. "This is a small city. ... There really is something for everyone here. It can be part time, we have a lot of teachers and students earning extra money when they're not working or going to school. There's also a lot of opportunities for people looking to further their careers. It really does run the gamut."

Is Dollywood hiring? What positions are open?

Available positions will be posted at dollywoodjobs.com. Interested applicants can view openings as well as job descriptions and basic requirements for each position. Dollywood opens on March 8 for passholders and March 9 to the general public.

Ramey encourages applicants to go to the job website to see what positions they might be interested in, but said that is not a requirement, adding, "You're welcome to just show up."

When are hiring events for Dollywood's parks and resorts?

The first major hiring event of 2024 takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 at Sevier County High School, 1200 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville.

Applicants should plan on being at the hiring event for about an hour, Ramey said, recommending they bring a resume.

"Most folks will leave with a job that day, which is exciting," he said.

Additional hiring events will happen through mid-February. Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities:

Jefferson County High School, 115 W. Dumplin Valley Rd, Dandridge, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jan. 27

Seymour Heights Christian Church, 122 Boyds Creek Highway, Seymour, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Feb. 3

Sevier County Junior High School, 1180 Dolly Parton Parkway, Sevierville, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Feb. 10

King Family Public Library, 408 High St, Sevierville, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Feb. 17

What kind of positions are available at Dollywood?

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2024 operating season as well as for shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 or older.

Positions will be available on several teams including Dollywood’s culinary and merchandise teams, park operations positions including ticketing, transportation, house and grounds, while openings at Dollywood’s Splash Country include lifeguards. Dollywood’s lodging properties also have a number of openings available including food and beverage, front desk, bell/valet and housekeeping positions.

What are the benefits of working at Dollywood?

Dolly Parton is Dollywood's Dreamer in Chief, but there are plenty of other fun jobs at the theme park.

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including 100% free tuition through the GROW U program, access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center and complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends.

Hosts are provided a free lunch every working shift and also take part in Dollywood’s Park Perks program, which provides free or reduced admission to a large number of regional attractions, theaters and experiences.

A comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision, is available for qualified full-time employees. Dollywood also pays a portion of childcare costs for hosts whose children are cared for at an Upwards-affiliated provider.

Numerous opportunities also are available to help employees develop leadership skills, including an apprenticeship program in conjunction with Walters State Community College.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Dollywood jobs? Head to one of these job fairs for the 2024 season