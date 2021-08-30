Want to donate or volunteer to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida? Here's how to help

Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeastern Louisiana on Sunday, causing significant damage across the region, resulting in at least one confirmed death in the state, knocking down trees and buildings as well as leaving millions without power.

Videos and photos showed the sheer force of the storm, which tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. mainland with enough power to reverse the flow of the Mississippi River, an occurrence that also happened during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

Even though Ida has now been downgraded to a tropical storm as it heads toward Mississippi, many were left dealing with severe flooding and 150-mph winds. Many social media users have shared addresses of those they know are in need of being rescued from their flooded homes.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said President Joe Biden had declared Ida a disaster, meaning federal funds will be used to assist rescue and recovery efforts. Numerous other organizations are also offering ways to help those affected by the storm.

Here are some of those organizations and aid efforts people can contribute to.

Aug. 30, 2021: Highway 51 is flooded near LaPlace, La. after Hurricane Ida came ashore in Louisiana on Sunday.

How to help victims of Hurricane Ida:

City of New Orleans recommendations: While the city said they cannot accept money, New Orleans officials recommend donating to United Way of Southeast Louisiana and The Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The city also said that meals and prepared non-perishable meals as well as generators and charging stations are their biggest needs.

American Red Cross: The Red Cross said they have over 600 volunteers in Louisiana and Mississippi and have opened dozens of evacuation shelters across the states with other organizations. People can find shelter and supplies by calling 211, 800-733-2767 or by downloading the Red Cross Emergency Apps.

People also can donate to the organization here.

Imagine Water Works: Led by Native, Creole, queer and trans community members in New Orleans, Imagine Water Works has a guide to staying safe with COVID-19 and hurricanes, as well as assisting those in the LGBTQ community. So far, they have raised over $84,000 for Hurricane Ida relief and you can donate to their organization here.

Mutual Aid Disaster Relief: The organization is looking for people who are want to volunteer to help those in need, as well as providing supplies and help. People who are interested in volunteering can fill out the form here and those in need of medical help, food or other assistance can fill out the form here.

NOLA Ready: Part of the city of New Orleans' emergency response, NOLA Ready is looking for volunteers to assist in sorting and distributing resources, navigation, supporting non-profit organizations among other duties. People can sign up to volunteer here to help with operations that began today.

Save the Children: Primarily focused on assisting children and families, Save the Children is helping families find care for themselves and children, as well as assist learning centers and child care facilities impacted by the hurricane. You can donate to their organization here.

The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army said they have an emergency response crew in Texas ready to assist victims in Louisiana. They have 35 mobile kitchens and two field kitchens that can produce up to 20,000 meals a day. The organization also has a command unit, refrigerated truck, laundry unit, shower unit and a bunkhouse.

World Central Kitchen: Founded by chef José Andrés, the organizations began preparing meals to emergency shelters on Sunday. Andrés said on Twitter yesterday they have supplied three kitchens with over 10,000 meals.

Hello friends of @WCKitchen! I’m on the ground in New Orleans with @natemook & WCK’s Relief team…Winds are getting bad as Hurricane #Ida makes landfall…We have 3 kitchens ready with supplies already for 100,000+ meals! Now we will shelter until Ida passes… #ChefsForLouisiana pic.twitter.com/QQ7YR89zyn — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) August 29, 2021

People can donate to the organization here.

Numerous other local and national organizations are assisting in rescue and recovery efforts. To check if they are legitimate organizations, you can look them up on Charity Navigator to make sure donations and other efforts are going to those in need.

