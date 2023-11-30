Want to make a donation this holiday season? Find toy drives throughout South Florida

For some families, the rising cost of putting food on the table, paying rent, keeping the lights on and the water running means there’s little left over for presents under the Christmas tree.

Behind the scenes, behind the sparkle and shine of holiday festivities, there are South Florida volunteers, nonprofits and other organizations working to help. But they can’t do it alone.

They need donations of new gifts for all ages to fulfill wish lists and take some of the financial stress out of the holidays for parents trying to make ends meet.

Here’s how you can support our neighbors in need this year.

BROWARD COUNTY

Goodyear Blimp’s Santa Claus Express Toy Drive

You’ve seen the Goodyear Blimp gliding through the skies high above South Florida, but have you ever seen it up close? Well, here’s your chance to explore its home base while giving back to the community. Grab a new, unwrapped toy and bring it to the Florida Goodyear Airship Base, 1500 NE Fifth Ave., Pompano Beach, from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 to support the 13th annual Toys for Tots drive, in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

After handing off the toy to the Marines, visitors can take a free, unguided open house tour of the base. For fans who want to do more than gaze at the blimp on the ground, Goodyear is having a sweepstakes in which three winners will each get a private ride for themselves and three guests in the Goodyear Blimp with Santa Claus on Dec. 20. Visit goodyearblimp.com (under “News & Events) to download an entry form and mail it in or drop it off at the Toys for Tots event.

Deerfield Beach Holiday Book & Toy Drive

The city is accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys and books for children (age 4 to 16) through Dec. 6 at the following locations:

City Hall, 150 NE Second Ave.

NE Focal Point Senior Center at Braithwaite Center for Active Aging, 227 NW Second St.

Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Hillsboro Technology Drive

Constitution Park, 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd.

Visit Facebook.com/CityofDeerfieldBeach.

Oakland Park Toy Drive

Donate a new, unwrapped toy for children up to age 15, to be collected through Dec. 11 for the Light of the World Clinic and given to local residents. Drop off gifts at these city facilities:

Ethel M. Gordon Oakland Park Library, 1298 NE 37th St.

City Hall, 3650 NE 12th Ave.

Community & Economic Development, 5399 N. Dixie Highway, Suite 3

Fire Station 87, 2100 NW 39th St.

Visit oaklandparkfl.gov.

Weston Toy Drive for Harvest Drive

Harvest Drive, which works with Broward County Public Schools to help feed more than 2,000 families during the Thanksgiving season and throughout the year, is in need of new toys or gently used, clean and working toys for all ages. Drop them off at Weston City Hall, 17200 Royal Palm Blvd., through Dec. 14 at a bin out front, or bring them inside during office hours. On the wish list are books, bikes, scooters, balls, board games, toy cars, dolls, stuffed animals and child development toys as well boys’ clothing. Visit westonfl.org.

Craig Zinn Automotive Group Toy Drive

Craig Zinn Automotive Group dealerships are collecting toys for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital through Dec. 15. Drop off new, unwrapped toys during business hours at these locations:

Toyota of Hollywood, 1841 N. State Road 7

Lexus of Pembroke Pines, 16150 Pines Blvd.

Acura of Pembroke Pines, 15601 Pines Blvd.

Subaru of Pembroke Pines, 16100 Pines Blvd.

Lexus of North Miami, 14100 Biscayne Blvd.

Can’t make it to the dealership? Toys may also be purchased from the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital registry on Amazon. Visit Amazon.com/registries (enter “Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital” and “Gift List” in the search tool).

Coral Springs Holiday Toy Drive

The Coral Springs Police Department is need of new sports items, action figures, Legos, dolls, Play-Doh, toy cars and board games for its annual toy drive through Dec. 15. Drop off items at the following locations:

Police Department Lobby, 2801 Coral Springs Drive

City Hall, 9500 W. Sample Road

Gyroville, 1750 N. University Drive, Suite 110

Wings Plus, 9880 W. Sample Road

Vicky Bakery, 2528 N. University Drive

Visit coralsprings.gov.

Town of Davie Holiday Drive

New, unwrapped toys are being collected for 300 children in local youth groups and clubs through Dec. 15 at various city facilities. Consider items for children up through age 18 such as arts and crafts, jewelry making and science kits, building blocks, remote-control cars, action figures, dolls, dinosaurs, sensory toys, sports equipment, earbuds, board games and bluetooth speakers. Visit davie-fl.gov for a list of drop-off locations and hours.

Rick Case Bikes for Kids

The Rick Case Bikes for Kids program is collecting bicycles from the community for the holiday season through Dec. 20. The program, in its 41st year, has provided thousands of bikes to children during the holidays. This year, the bikes will be distributed to Boys & Girls Clubs and other charities, churches and schools. Supporters can drop off gently used bikes they no longer need at any of the Rick Case South Florida-area dealerships:

Fort Lauderdale — Rick Case Acura, 875 N. State Road 7; and

Plantation — Rick Case Hyundai, 925 N. State Road 7

Davie — Rick Case Honda, 15700 Rick Case Honda Way; Rick Case Hyundai, 3550 Weston Road; Rick Case Honda Cycles, 15701 Rick Case Honda Way; Rick Case Fiat, Alfa Romeo & Maserati, 3500 Weston Road; and Rick Case Volkswagen, 3520 Weston Road

Sunrise — Rick Case Kia, 14500 W Sunrise Blvd.

Visit facebook.com/RickCaseAutoGroup.

Miramar Toy Drive

Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers is presenting the fifth annual event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16 at Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, to collect new, unwrapped toys while also offering a festive family day with music, food trucks, a bounce house and other activities. Free admission. Visit eventbrite.com.

Carey Family Foundation Teddy Bears and Books Drive

Next time you visit Hooters of Sunrise, 3805 N. University Drive, bring along a new teddy bear and a book for the Carey Family Foundation. A $10 monetary donation also will be accepted. Deadline is Dec. 20. Former Miami Dolphins player Vernon Carey and Sunrise Hooters representatives and the Hooters Girls will deliver the books and bears to children for the holidays. Visit vernoncarey72foundation.org.

Miramar Fire-Rescue Toy Drive

Drop off new, unwrapped toys for children up to age 12 to support the annual drive organized by Miramar Fire-Rescue and Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis through Dec. 22. Locations, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., include:

Station 19, 6700 Miramar Parkway

Station 70, 9001 Miramar Parkway

Station 107, 11811 Miramar Parkway

Station 100, 2800 SW 184th Ave.

Station 84, 14801 SW 27th Ave.

Fire Life Safety Bureau, 3133 Commerce Parkway

For more details, call 954-602-4836.

Food For The Poor’s Christmas Gift Catalog

If you’d like to help humanitarian efforts in countries where healthy food, safe water and livable housing is always needed, Food For The Poor is offering a variety of donation options such as $10 for a fruit tree, $27 to feed a family of four for a month, and $150 for a solar-powered light kit for a home. Other gift choices include medical care, goats, pigs, chickens, and rice and beans. The Coconut Creek-based international relief and development organization helps feed people in 17 countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. Visit foodforthepoor.org/gift-catalog.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Cars & Coffee Palm Beach Holiday Toy Drive

Check out the car show with rides of all types while supporting children this holiday season at the 10th annual Holiday Toy Drive during Cars & Coffee from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 3 at Tanger Outlets Palm Beach, 1751 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd., West Palm Beach. The event will benefit The Children’s Healing Institute. Drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the main showcase corner area near Forever 21. Monetary donations also will be accepted. Free admission for spectators and $15 to display a car. Visit carsandcoffeepb.com.

Holiday Toy Drive Soiree

From 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5, dine at City Cellar Wine Bar & Grill, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., in West Palm Beach, and donate a new, unwrapped gift for youths up to age 18 to support the Digital Vibez Jingle Jamz program. Those who donate will receive a free glass of house wine and a cheese pairing display. Visit eventbrite.com. Digital Vibez is a grassroots, West Palm Beach-based nonprofit that empowers youths in diverse and underserved communities through dance fitness, technology and the arts. Distributions are planned for Dec. 14, 16 and 22 throughout the county. You can also make monetary donations at digitalvibez.org/donate, purchase gifts from the Jingle Jamz Amazon Wish List, or drop them off at Digital Vibez office in the Extraordinary Charities building, 2635 Old Okeechobee Road, or at 526 Northwood Road in West Palm Beach from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 6.

Grieco Automotive Group Holiday Toy Drive

Grieco Automotive Group in Delray Beach has chosen the Achievement Centers for Children & Families as its toy drive recipient this year. They are in need of toys and other gifts for youths age 1 to 18, including learning toys for toddlers, toy cars and trucks, dolls, LEGOs, building blocks, arts and craft supplies, sports equipment, puzzles, games, watches, wallets, movie tickets, gift cards, throw blankets, makeup, perfume or cologne, purses and toiletries. From Dec. 1 to 15, drop off donations during business hours at the following Delray Beach locations:

Grieco Mazda, 2001 S. Federal Highway

Grieco Chevrolet, 2605 S. Federal Highway

Grieco Ford, 2501 S. Federal Highway

Grieco Nissan, 2200 S. Federal Highway

Those who make a toy donation will receive free Grieco Automotive Group T-shirts and hats.

The Achievement Centers for Children & Families in Delray Beach provides affordable early childhood education as well as after-school, teen and summer camp programs. Visit facebook.com/GriecoAutomotiveGroup.

Christmas Present Collection

Unity of Delray Beach, 101 NW 22nd St., is collecting unwrapped gifts for distribution to children up to age 19. They are in need of items such as books, puzzles, footballs, soccer balls and batteries. Place the donations in the special boxes in the church’s sanctuary lobby through Dec. 17. Visit unityofdelraybeach.org/events.

Greenacres Holiday Toy Drive

Greenacres Fire Rescue is having a toy drive, benefiting HCA Florida Palms West Hospital Children’s Center, through Dec. 15. Drop off new, unwrapped toys for children at:

Fire Rescue Station 94, 2995 S. Jog Road

City Hall, 5800 Melaleuca Lane

Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd.

For more details, visit facebook.com/cityofgreenacres.

Little Smiles Holiday Toy Drive

The organization that provides yearlong support to children, caregivers and families at hospitals and other facilities is collecting gifts for youths up to age 18 for its 14th annual toy drive. The gifts are distributed through collection centers for families to pick up as well as directly to Little Smiles’ pediatric partners, including hospitals with children fighting life-threatening illnesses, medical daycare centers, hospices, shelters, foster care homes and medical support facilities. Businesses can request a box to become a toy drop-off location or become a sponsor. People can shop and bring new, unwrapped gifts to one of the drop-off locations listed at littlesmilesfl.org/toydrive23. Text LITTLESMILES to 44321, shop from the Amazon Wish List (a.co/fWKUUTq) or donate at littlesmilesfl.org.

Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Angel Tree program provides gifts for children, having them create wish lists that are later picked from a tree by donors to fulfill. There are two ways to participate: Pick up an angel at a designated location and return the items by the due date, or shop online and have the gifts sent directly to one of the Salvation Army offices. To pick an angel from the tree, visit these locations:

The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

West Palm Beach Lobby, 2100 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd.

Lake Worth Beach Office Lobby, 4051 Kirk Road

In Boca Raton, call 561-702-9197. You can also visit the Walmart registry to purchase items. Go to westpalmbeach.salvationarmyflorida.org.