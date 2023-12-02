Want to drive a plow for Providence? City says they need more drivers for winter.

Providence is approaching winter with a call for more snow plow drivers.

"We could definitely use some more," said Department of Public Works Director Patricia Coyne-Fague at a Friday news conference. "We’ll take whoever wants to work for us. The more the better."

The city currently has around 85 trucks. Of that total, 40 are city-owned, 15 are rented, and roughly 40 more are supplied by vendors But those vendors still need more drivers.

Coyne-Fague did not specify how many more drivers were needed but said the city was prepared for the coming winter.

Mayor Brett Smiley said that after he took office, plow driver pay was boosted, and is now "amongst the most competitive pay in terms of private vendors in the state." However, his office the city does not pay for those drivers' fuel expenses, which can be hefty.

Snow plows making their way through Providence during a 2022 storm.

Will El Niño year mean less snow for the city? Here's the prediction

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, or NOAA, has predicted an unseasonably warm, wet winter because of El Niño. The climate pattern is marked by unusually warm waters in the Pacific Ocean, and it can influence weather around the globe.

So will Providence actually get much snow? Smiley said the city's meteorologists suspect that "there’s a likelihood of less snow but because there’s increased precipitation, it could be that we get a couple whoppers."

In short, more snow could fall in fewer storms.

Will Providence have snow parking bans?

If it gets bad enough, the city's parking bans could return, challenging those who park on streets to find lots to use somewhere else.

Smiley said using school parking lots, for example, isn't feasible because those lots wouldn't be cleared of snow.

One sign of hope may be pilot programs occurring this winter in Fox Point and the West End. The alternate side parking pilots will ask drivers to park on one side of the street one day while plows clear snow, then switch to the other side the next day.

"Those are pilot programs to learn a couple lessons to see if that's something we could explore citywide," Smiley said. "That way cars don't have to come off the street entirely."

Interested in becoming a plow driver? You may not need a commercial license for all positions. Smiley recommends those seeking a job call (401) 680-7512.

