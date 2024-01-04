Want to earn up to $12,000 a month working remotely? These 8 California state jobs are open

The state of California is hiring for remote and hybrid positions in public health, emergency services, energy safety and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked below.

As of Thursday, these were some of California’s latest available state jobs offering remote work listed on the CalCareers website:

Utilities engineer | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: California Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $6,175 to $11,567 a month

The utilities engineer is responsible for engineering and analytical tasks that comply with wildfire mitigation plans. They must also assist the department by performing tasks related to electrical corporation compliance with wildfire safety.

This position is remote-centered that offers telework 80% of the time, according to CalCareers.

The application period closes Monday.

Office technician | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: California Office of Emergency Services

Salary: $3,470 to $3,575 a month

The office technician is responsible for a range of general office duties including records management, typing, dictation, transcription and document preparation.

This position is eligible for a hybrid schedule, which includes up to two days of remote work per week, according to CalCareers.

The application period closes Tuesday.

Emergency Operations Logistics Specialist | Permanent, full time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: California Department of Public Health

Salary: $6,858 to $8,584

The emergency operations logistics specialist is responsible for performing a variety of tasks, including training, drills and special projects for the Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Response Section.

This position offers telework, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Jan. 10.

Disaster Assistance Program Specialist I | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Office of Emergency Services

Salary: $4,359 to $5,998

The disaster assistance program specialist I is responsible for performing a variety of tasks related to the provision of federal and state disaster assistance within the department’s recovery branch.

This position is eligible for a hybrid schedule, which includes up to two days of remote work per week, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Jan. 10.

Associate governmental program analyst | Permanent, full-time

Location: Yolo County

Department: California State Teachers Retirement System

Salary: $5,684 to $7,114 per month

The associate governmental program analyst is responsible for performing analytical tasks to support and managing various systems used by the department.

The department offers hybrid work for this position, including on-site hours in West Sacramento two to three days a week, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Jan. 11.

Chief data officer | Non-tenured, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety

Salary: $9,755 to $11,806 a month

The chief data officer is responsible for working on efforts to develop data analytic policies and to provide oversight of electrical corporations’ efforts to reduce utility-ignited wildfires.

This is a remote-centered position that offers telework up to 60% of the time, according to CalCareers.

The application period closes on Jan. 17.

Information Technology Associate | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: California Department of Technology

Salary: $4,651 to $8,238 a month

The information technology associate is responsible for performing a variety of tasks requiring occasional innovative problem-solving for one or more units.

Telework is available for this position, according to CalCareers.

The application period closes on Jan. 18.

Associate telecommunications engineer | Permanent, full-time

Location: Sacramento County

Department: Office of Emergency Services

Salary: $9,244 to $11,567 a month

The associate telecommunications engineer is responsible for developing technical reports and providing oversight to public safety telecommunications projects.

This position is eligible for a hybrid schedule, which includes up to two days of remote work per week, according to CalCareers.

The application period is open until the position is filled.

