'I want to eat apples and bananas!': Pensacola man's court antics don't stop life sentence

The jurors in a 22-year-old Pensacola man's murder trial walked into the courtroom Wednesday morning, heard closing statements from both attorneys and left to deliberate — all without the defendant in the courtroom.

The jury returned roughly 90 minutes later, and the foreperson handed court security their verdict, finding Da'Nautica Pearson responsible for fatally shot Erskine Ware as he slept in his home on Dec. 2, 2020.

"We the jury find as follows as to the count charged in the indictment," the clerk read aloud to the courtroom. "Count one — guilty of first-degree murder as charged."

The clerk read the verdict without Pearson physically present, but he could see and hear everything over a Zoom call while he was bound to a restraint chair, sitting in an adjacent courtroom.

Escambia Circuit Judge Linda Nobles ruled earlier in the trial that Pearson was to remain outside of the courtroom as he incessantly screamed throughout court proceedings, hurling expletives and insults at the judge, deputies and gallery of onlookers. She deemed that Pearson was attempting to delay the court proceedings by acting mentally unstable, noting that psychological evaluations demonstrated Pearson was fully cognizant and able to comply with courtroom etiquette.

After Nobles excused the jury once their verdict was published, Assistant State Attorney Trey Myers read a statement from Ware's granddaughter, Erica, to the court before Nobles levied her sentence.

"The hurt is everlasting," Myers said as he read from the letter. "As of right now I still don't know why, and I'll never understand the why, because (Ware) would never do anything to anybody to get what happened to him. (Pearson) should never be able to see life on the outside again."

Once Myers finished reading the letter, deputies returned Pearson to the courtroom to listen to his sentence. Just as before, Pearson's screams could be heard echoing throughout the hallway into the courtroom as security guided the now-convicted murderer through the doorway.

"Give me a hundred years!" Pearson shouted as Nobles began sentencing. "No! I want the death penalty!"

Nobles then sentenced Pearson to life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

"How dare you give me life without parole!" Pearson shouted at the judge. "I want death penalty!"

Nobles finished the sentence by announcing Pearson had 883 days of credit for his time served in jail. The deputies then began to wheel Pearson out of the courtroom as he began singing, "I want to eat, eat, eat apples and bananas" between his shouted expletives and racial slurs.

What did Da'Nautica Pearson do on Dec. 2, 2020?

Pearson lived with his grandmother, Gloria Clausell off and on for roughly five years, according to Clausell's testimony, and he knocked on the front door of the home around 11:50 p.m. the night of the killing.

After Clausell awoke to the knock and opened the door, Pearson walked in with a trash bag over his head and headed for his room. He then quickly walked to the den area of the home where Ware was sleeping, "pace(d) between the entrance to the den and the kitchen for about two minutes," according to Clausell, and then walked into the den.

The grandmother then heard multiple gunshots and Ware yelled, "Call the ambulance, he shot me!" Ware was then taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

He was shot in the left and right lungs, liver, ribs, small intestines and his left kidney, according to Myers.

Pearson was found the same night roughly seven blocks from the East Baars Street home. Law Enforcement found him with a pink backpack and a 9-millimeter hand gun with his DNA. The shell casings at the scene matched the shell casings for the firearm found in Pearson's backpack.

