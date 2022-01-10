Want to eat healthier? Here are 20 meal delivery services on sale for the new year

These are the best meal kits on sale right now.

New year, new resolutions. Whether you want to exercise more or eat healthier, there are many different products and services to help you reach your goals for 2022. If you're trying to kick takeout food to the curb this year, meal delivery services may be the solution. We've tested some of the best meal kits and grocery delivery services to help you find the perfect one to fit your lifestyle. Better still, many of them are on sale for the new year.

The best meal kit we've ever tested is Home Chef, and right now, you can get $90 off your first three orders. We found it had high-quality ingredients, user-friendly recipes and well-organized packaging. You can shop a range of offerings including raw meats, 15-minute meals and oven-ready meals, putting Home Chef a cut above the other meal kits we tried.

If you prefer prepared meal delivery services, we recommend Freshly, which delivers pre-made dishes that just need to be heat up. Right now, snag $15 off these tasty kits for four weeks. Our tester thought Freshly had the tastiest meals of the pre-made meal kits we tested and noted that its portion sizes were spot on.

Here are all the best meal kits, prepared meal kits, meat delivery and grocery delivery services on sale during January 2022.

The best meal delivery kits on sale

These are the best meal kit delivery services on sale in January 2022.

We tested nine meal kit delivery services and found that Home Chef and Gobble were the two best options out there. To celebrate the new year, many of our favorite services are offering between $15 and $130 off weekly plans.

Home Chef: Get $90 off your first three orders at Home Chef

Gobble: Get $35 off your first order

SunBasket: Save $90 on your first four deliveries and get a free gift

HelloFresh: Get 16 free meals, free shipping and three free gifts with the code USATODAY16

EveryPlate: Get $40 off your first three boxes

Martha Stewart x Marley Spoon: Get $40 off your first order

Blue Apron: Get $110 off your first five boxes

Green Chef: Get $130 off your first five boxes

The best meat delivery services on sale

These are the best meat delivery kits on sale right now.

Meat delivery services are a great way to get poultry, beef, pork and more delivered directly to your door. We put seven of the best meat delivery services to the test and found that Crowd Cow was the best—it offers a wide range of cuts, fast shipping, affordable pricing and easy shopping. You can get $100 of free meat at Crowd Cow this month during its new year sale.

Crowd Cow : Get $100 of free meat ($10 off your first 10 boxes)

ButcherBox : Get a free new year bundle

Omaha Steaks: Get 50% off sitewide

The best pre-made meal delivery kits on sale

Prepared meal delivery kits are on sale for the new year—and Freshly is our top recommendation.

What's better than a meal delivery kit? For those who hate cooking, it's pre-made meal delivery kits, which only require microwaving or baking pre-constructed meals. When we put prepared meal delivery kits to the test, Freshly came out on top thanks to its great flavors and varied recipes. You can get Freshly and these other pre-made meal kits up to $120 off right now.

Freshly : Get $15 off any plan for four weeks

Daily Harvest : Get up to $35 off your first box at Daily Harvest with the code WELCOME2022

Factor : Get $120 off your first five boxes at Factor with the code REVIEWED120

RealEats : Get 40% off and free delivery at RealEats with the code REALDEAL40

Splendid Spoon: Get $80 off your first four boxes at Splendid Spoon

The best grocery delivery services on sale

Thrive Market is offering $90 off groceries in January 2022.

If you want to pick out your own healthy ingredients to shop this month, many of our favorite grocery delivery services are running major promotions. Thrive Market is an organic grocery delivery service that offers everything from olive oil to seafood—and right now, you can get $90 in free groceries from it. Check out a few of our other favorite grocery delivery services running promotions this month.

Thrive Market : Get $90 in free groceries

Misfits Market : Get 50% off your first four boxes at Misfits Market with the code NYAFFIL22

Boxed : Get 20% off groceries

Umamicart: Get 20% off all produce at Umamicart with the code NEWYEAR20

