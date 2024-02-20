Do you want to experience the full solar eclipse? Delta has a flight just for you

If you want to get the full experience of the total solar eclipse in April, Delta Air Lines has a flight made just for you.

It's going to fly in the path of totality.

That path will begin in Texas at about 1:30 p.m. April 8 and will arc over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine and small parts of Tennessee and Michigan, according to NASA. In that path of totality, the moon will cross between the sun and Earth, creating the feeling of dusk. Outside of the path, a bit of the sun will still be seen.

Delta Air Lines' special flight "will allow passengers to spend as much time as possible in the path of totality," according to its news release.

Delta flight 1218 - an Airbus A220-300 with extra large windows - will depart Austin, Texas, at 12:15 p.m. local time April 8 and will land in Detroit, Michigan, at 4:20 p.m. eastern time, allowing "specifically for umbraphiles (people who chase eclipses) to be able to spend as much time as possible directly within the path of totality," the airline said.

The eclipse's narrow path of totality will cross over 13 states, entering in Texas and exiting in Maine. Areas outside the path of totality will experience a partial solar eclipse.

There will be five other flights for viewing the eclipse as well: DL 5699 from Detroit to Westchester, N.Y.; DL 924 from Los Angeles to Dallas–Fort Worth; DL 2869 from Los Angeles to San Antonio; DL 1001 from Salt Lake City to San Antonio; and DL 1683 from Salt Lake City to Austin, Texas.

“The April 8 eclipse is the last total eclipse we’ll see over North America until 2044,” said Warren Weston, Delta Air Lines Lead Meteorologist. “This eclipse will last more than twice as long as the one that occurred in 2017, and the path is nearly twice as wide.”

