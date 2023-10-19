Want an extra $20 an hour or more for the holidays? Here are ten open jobs in Fort Worth
The holiday season is nearly here and you may be thinking of ways to make some extra money.
Employers start looking for seasonal help as early as September, according to Snagajob. The holiday season kicks into gear after Halloween and runs until New Years Day.
These companies are hiring for seasonal jobs. Here’s how to apply:
Sephora
Position: Cashier
Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour
Location: 1612 South University Drive
Application: Apply here
Kohl’s
Position: Stockroom operations associate Estimated salary: $13 per hour Location: 5520 SW Loop 820 Application: Apply here
Simply Southern
Position: Retail sales associate Estimated salary: $13 per hour Location: 5841 North Freeway suite 1175 Application: Apply here
UPS
Position: Package delivery driver Estimated salary: $23 per hour Location: 1300 East Northside Drive Application: Apply here
Accelore Solutions
Position: Delivery driver
Estimated salary: $19 per hour
Location: Fort Worth area
Application: Apply here
Lowe’s
Position: Retail associate
Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour
Location: Fort Worth
Application: Apply here
Burlington
Position: Cashier associate
Estimated salary: $11 per hour
Location: 4200 South Freeway
Application: Apply here
Vera Bradley
Position: Store associate
Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour
Location: 15841 N Freeway suite 1190
Application: Apply here
Best Buy
Position: Retail warehouse associate
Estimated salary: $15-17 per hour
Location: 5944 Quebec St.
Application: Apply here
Target
Position: Overnight inbound
Estimated salary: $15 per hour
Location: 301 Carroll St.
Application: Apply here