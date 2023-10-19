Want an extra $20 an hour or more for the holidays? Here are ten open jobs in Fort Worth

Brayden Garcia
·1 min read
The holiday season is nearly here and you may be thinking of ways to make some extra money.

Employers start looking for seasonal help as early as September, according to Snagajob. The holiday season kicks into gear after Halloween and runs until New Years Day.

These companies are hiring for seasonal jobs. Here’s how to apply:

Sephora

  • Position: Cashier

  • Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour

  • Location: 1612 South University Drive

  • Application: Apply here

Kohl’s

Position: Stockroom operations associate Estimated salary: $13 per hour Location: 5520 SW Loop 820 Application: Apply here

Simply Southern

Position: Retail sales associate Estimated salary: $13 per hour Location: 5841 North Freeway suite 1175 Application: Apply here

UPS

Position: Package delivery driver Estimated salary: $23 per hour Location: 1300 East Northside Drive Application: Apply here

Accelore Solutions

  • Position: Delivery driver

  • Estimated salary: $19 per hour

  • Location: Fort Worth area

  • Application: Apply here

Lowe’s

  • Position: Retail associate

  • Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour

  • Location: Fort Worth

  • Application: Apply here

Burlington

  • Position: Cashier associate

  • Estimated salary: $11 per hour

  • Location: 4200 South Freeway

  • Application: Apply here

Vera Bradley

  • Position: Store associate

  • Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour

  • Location: 15841 N Freeway suite 1190

  • Application: Apply here

Best Buy

  • Position: Retail warehouse associate

  • Estimated salary: $15-17 per hour

  • Location: 5944 Quebec St.

  • Application: Apply here

Target

  • Position: Overnight inbound

  • Estimated salary: $15 per hour

  • Location: 301 Carroll St.

  • Application: Apply here