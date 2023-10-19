Want an extra $20 an hour or more for the holidays? Here are ten open jobs in Fort Worth

The holiday season is nearly here and you may be thinking of ways to make some extra money.

Employers start looking for seasonal help as early as September, according to Snagajob. The holiday season kicks into gear after Halloween and runs until New Years Day.

These companies are hiring for seasonal jobs. Here’s how to apply:

Sephora

Position: Cashier

Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour

Location: 1612 South University Drive

Application: Apply here

Kohl’s

Position: Stockroom operations associate Estimated salary: $13 per hour Location: 5520 SW Loop 820 Application: Apply here

Simply Southern

Position: Retail sales associate Estimated salary: $13 per hour Location: 5841 North Freeway suite 1175 Application: Apply here

UPS

Position: Package delivery driver Estimated salary: $23 per hour Location: 1300 East Northside Drive Application: Apply here

Accelore Solutions

Position: Delivery driver

Estimated salary: $19 per hour

Location: Fort Worth area

Application: Apply here

Lowe’s

Position: Retail associate

Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour

Location: Fort Worth

Application: Apply here

Burlington

Position: Cashier associate

Estimated salary: $11 per hour

Location: 4200 South Freeway

Application: Apply here

Vera Bradley

Position: Store associate

Estimated salary: $20-28 per hour

Location: 15841 N Freeway suite 1190

Application: Apply here

Best Buy

Position: Retail warehouse associate

Estimated salary: $15-17 per hour

Location: 5944 Quebec St.

Application: Apply here

Target

Position: Overnight inbound

Estimated salary: $15 per hour

Location: 301 Carroll St.

Application: Apply here