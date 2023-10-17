Want an extra $20 an hour or more for the holidays? Here are 8 open jobs around Sacramento
Are you looking for a way to make some extra cash for the holidays?
These locations are hiring for seasonal positions. The salaries range from $15 to $44 an hour.
Here’s where and how you can apply:
Pet Smart
Position: Retail sales associate
Estimated salary: $15.50 to $28 per hour
Location: 1738 Watt Ave., Sacramento
Application: Available here.
Gap Factory
Position: Retail sales associate
Estimated salary: $15.50 to $16.50 per hour
Location: 156 Iron Point Rd., Folsom
Application: Available here.
Apple
Position: Specialist
Estimated salary: $23 to $28 per hour
Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
Application: Available here.
World Market
Position: Stock associate
Estimated salary: $15.50 to $16 per hour
Location: 1821 Howe Ave., Sacramento
Application: Available here.
Burlington
Position: Cashier associate
Estimated salary: $15.50 per hour
Location: 1596 Ethan Way, Sacramento
Application: Available here.
PINK
Position: Sales and support associate
Estimated salary: $16 to $19.25 per hour
Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
Application: Available here.
UPS
Position: Tractor trailer driver
Estimated salary: $44 per hour
Location: 1380 Shore St., West Sacramento
Application: Available here.
Lululemon
Position: Educator
Estimated salary: $20 to $22 per hour
Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento
Application: Available here.
