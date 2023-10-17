Want an extra $20 an hour or more for the holidays? Here are 8 open jobs around Sacramento

Are you looking for a way to make some extra cash for the holidays?

These locations are hiring for seasonal positions. The salaries range from $15 to $44 an hour.

Here’s where and how you can apply:

Pet Smart

Position: Retail sales associate

Estimated salary: $15.50 to $28 per hour

Location: 1738 Watt Ave., Sacramento

Application: Available here.

Gap Factory

Position: Retail sales associate

Estimated salary: $15.50 to $16.50 per hour

Location: 156 Iron Point Rd., Folsom

Application: Available here.

Apple

Position: Specialist

Estimated salary: $23 to $28 per hour

Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

Application: Available here.

World Market

Position: Stock associate

Estimated salary: $15.50 to $16 per hour

Location: 1821 Howe Ave., Sacramento

Application: Available here.

Burlington

Position: Cashier associate

Estimated salary: $15.50 per hour

Location: 1596 Ethan Way, Sacramento

Application: Available here.

PINK

Position: Sales and support associate

Estimated salary: $16 to $19.25 per hour

Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

Application: Available here.

UPS

Position: Tractor trailer driver

Estimated salary: $44 per hour

Location: 1380 Shore St., West Sacramento

Application: Available here.

Lululemon

Position: Educator

Estimated salary: $20 to $22 per hour

Location: 1689 Arden Way, Sacramento

Application: Available here.

