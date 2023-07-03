Want to make an extra $20 an hour this summer? These 8 Sacramento businesses are hiring
Are you looking for a job this summer or possibly looking for a way to make some extra cash?
These locations are hiring for entry-level positions. The positions range from $15.50 to $20 an hour.
Here’s where you can apply:
Starbucks
Position: Barista
Estimated salary: $16.65 per hour
Location: 6900 Airport Blvd., Sacramento
Application: Available here
Target
Position: Guest advocate
Estimated salary: $16.50 per hour
Location: 8101 Cosumnes River Blvd., Sacramento
Application: Available here
Crunch Fitness
Position: Member service representative
Estimated salary: $15.50 per hour
Location: 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento
Application: Apply here
IKEA
Position: Food sales team member
Estimated salary: $20 per hour
Location: 700 Ikea Court, West Sacramento
Application: Apply here
Chipotle
Position: Crew member
Estimated salary: $16.50 to $17.50 per hour
Location: 3302 Arden Way, Sacramento
Application: Apply here
Costco
Position: Stocker
Estimated salary: $15.50 to $18.75 per hour
Location: 7981 E. Stockton Blvd., Sacramento
Application: Apply here
Shake Shack
Position: Team member
Estimated salary: $18.50 per hour
Location: 1710 R St., Suite 190, Sacramento
Application: Apply here
Walmart
Position: Cart attendant
Estimated salary: $17 to $23 per hour
Location: 3661 Truxel Road, Sacramento
Application: Apply here
Have a question? Email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.