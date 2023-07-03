Want to make an extra $20 an hour this summer? These 8 Sacramento businesses are hiring

Are you looking for a job this summer or possibly looking for a way to make some extra cash?

These locations are hiring for entry-level positions. The positions range from $15.50 to $20 an hour.

Here’s where you can apply:

Starbucks

Starbucks logo Gene J. Puskar / AP

Position: Barista

Estimated salary: $16.65 per hour

Location: 6900 Airport Blvd., Sacramento

Application: Available here

Target

Four people, including three in California, accused of laundering Target gift cards acquired by scammers targeting seniors face federal charges. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

Position: Guest advocate

Estimated salary: $16.50 per hour

Location: 8101 Cosumnes River Blvd., Sacramento

Application: Available here

Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness is coming to the Market Square at Arden Fair in August 2023. The fitness center will set up shop at 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento. Brianna Taylor/Sacramento Bee

Position: Member service representative

Estimated salary: $15.50 per hour

Location: 1739 Arden Way, Sacramento

Application: Apply here

IKEA

IKEA in West Sacramento is planning a pre-Easter feast on March 18. Alan Diaz/The Associated Press

Position: Food sales team member

Estimated salary: $20 per hour

Location: 700 Ikea Court, West Sacramento

Application: Apply here

Chipotle

A sign for a Chipotle restaurant. Keith Srakocic/AP

Position: Crew member

Estimated salary: $16.50 to $17.50 per hour

Location: 3302 Arden Way, Sacramento

Application: Apply here

Costco

Customers fill up on gas on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Costco in Elk Grove, where regular gasoline was $5.19. The average price in Sacramento County on Monday was $5.65, according to AAA. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Position: Stocker

Estimated salary: $15.50 to $18.75 per hour

Location: 7981 E. Stockton Blvd., Sacramento

Application: Apply here

Shake Shack

Shake Shack will open its first Sacramento location in the Ice Blocks later this year or early 2020, a spokeswoman said. Courtesy of Evan Sung

Position: Team member

Estimated salary: $18.50 per hour

Location: 1710 R St., Suite 190, Sacramento

Application: Apply here

Walmart

FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo, a woman pulls groceries from a cart to her vehicle outside of a Walmart store in Pearl, Miss. Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread, and its profit and sales surged during the first quarter, topping almost all expectations. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Julio Cortez/AP

Position: Cart attendant

Estimated salary: $17 to $23 per hour

Location: 3661 Truxel Road, Sacramento

Application: Apply here

Have a question? Email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.