Want extra cash for the holidays? These Charlotte businesses are hiring for seasonal jobs

The holidays are just around the corner, and for many with them comes seasonal expenses. And this year, inflation and the corresponding high prices are top of mind for many budgeting for gifts and travel.

If you’re looking to make extra money in the coming months to cover holiday expenses, there are seasonal work opportunities with many major retailers in the Charlotte area.

Here’s what to know about how and where to get hired for holiday work:

Amazon

Amazon plans to hire more than 150,000 employees for the 2022 holiday season, the company says.

“A diverse range of positions are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels,” the company advises. “Employees can earn, on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and geography.”

Some seasonal workers will have the opportunity to move into full-time, permanent positions.

To see all the jobs available in Charlotte and apply for a position, visit hiring.amazon.com/search/seasonal-jobs.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s is beginning to hire seasonal employees in Charlotte and beyond.

The company will host a “National Hiring Event” from Thursday through Friday, looking to fill sales associate and material handler positions.

To see available positions, apply for a job and sign up for updates on holiday hiring, visit careers.kohls.com/seasonal.

Target

Target is hiring part-time seasonal employees for the holiday season to work in both in-store and warehouse roles.

Holiday workers will be eligible for some benefits, the company says, including a 10% store discount and a free flu shot.

To see all available jobs in Charlotte and apply, visit jobs.target.com/seasonal.

UPS

UPS is looking to hire “more than 100,000 seasonal workers,” the company says, including in Charlotte.

Available roles include delivery driver, package handler and driver helper.

Most positions don’t require a job interview as part of the application process, the company notes, and there are often opportunities to move into a full-time, permanent role.

To learn more about available jobs and apply for something in the Charlotte area, visit jobs-ups.com/hourly-seasonal-overview.

Walmart

Walmart plans to hire “approximately 40,000 additional associates in a variety of seasonal and full-time roles” ahead of the 2022 holiday season, the company says.

Jobs include store associate, truck driver and customer service representative.

To apply for a seasonal position, visit careers.walmart.com.

Know more businesses hiring for the holidays in Charlotte? Email reporter Mary Ramsey at mramsey@charlotteobserver.com.





