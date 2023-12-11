Want to feel like you’re living outdoors? Check out this house in Indio

INDIO, Calif. — If you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just feel relaxed while in nature and are looking for a home in southern California, then you don’t want to miss this house for sale in Indio.

The social media page Zillow Gone Wild featured the home last week, which has what appears to be rock lining the walls and even a waterfall entry into the main living area. It also has a cave-themed wet bar, for those wanting to channel that vibe.

The three bedroom, two bathroom home is listed at $599K. It’s located on Starlight Lane in Indio, California, which is in Riverside County, in the Coachella Valley of southern California’s Colorado desert region.

The photos show rock lining the walls of the entire home, even in the kitchen. The listing notes the owner/designer installed the rock formation. The backyard is unfinished and looks like what appears to be the beginning of a pool and is moldable for anyone wanting to take on that kind of project.

Zillow Gone Wild home on Starlight Lane in Indio (Photo courtesy: Brendhan Springe)

The Bermuda Dunes Country Club home also has 24-hour roaming security and gates, and is nearby Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Acrisure Arena and restaurants and shopping in the valley, the listing notes.

Zillow Gone Wild featured this home on social media, part of its episode of “You Never Know What’s Going On Inside a Home, Part 43: Indio Edition.” The home is listed by Brendhan Springe of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Other recent homes featured on Zillow Gone Wild’s page include an amusement park and mini golf course at a home in Minot, North Dakota; a castle-like home in New Orleans and another in Texas; and a house made to show off a car collection in Iowa.

