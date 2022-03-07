'I want to feel safe': Ukraine youth orchestra now refugees

JUSTIN SPIKE
·4 min read

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) — The violin was so beloved by Myroslava Sherbina it was the one item she took as she fled Ukraine, along with the clothes she wore.

But the instrument has remained silent since the start of Russia's invasion of her country. “I didn’t want to play so I could hear the sirens and we could go to the bomb shelter,” the 20-year-old Sherbina said.

She is among the more than 1.5 million people who have fled Ukraine in what the United Nations calls Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.

Sherbina spoke to The Associated Press at a train station in Hungary, one of dozens of musicians with the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine who are now refugees. But that wasn't the end of their journey. They were on their way to Slovenia as part of a joint evacuation mission with a Slovenian orchestra.

Cellos, violins, violas and other instruments lay on the train platform next to their young and disoriented owners. Hours-long train delays caused by the surge of Ukrainians toward borders meant that about 30 of the musicians were still unaccounted for.

“There’s a group of about 90 people coming to this particular train station,” said Uros Dokl, a volunteer from Slovenia who came the 665 kilometers (413 miles) to greet the orchestra members. “Not all of them are members of the orchestra, but they are young people playing music, and young people of course need guidance."

Sherbina, the violin player, said she’s confident the war in Ukraine will end soon and she’ll be able to return to home. Until then, she’ll refine her skills in Slovenia, a country she’s never visited.

“I want to feel safe so I can practice, and not think that a bomb can fall and ruin my house,” she said.

Some 4 million people may flee Ukraine if Russia's offensive continues, the U.N. has said. On Monday, the European Union's foreign affairs policy chief Josep Borrell urged the mobilization of “all the resources” of the 27-nation bloc to help countries welcoming them.

Uncertainty and relief continued at the border as thousands of arriving Ukrainians were met by strangers offering care. Many were wrapped in blankets. Some clutched small children. Their priorities were securing the basic necessities: food, shelter, sleep, support.

Under a canopy next to the train station in the Hungarian border town of Zahony, Tamas Marghescu stirred a large cauldron of traditional meat stew in preparation for hundreds of hungry refugees.

As an outdoorsman and the Hungary director for the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation, he called the meal well-suited to the needs of those who shivered in line for hours at the border.

“When you’re at home watching the news, you feel so helpless,” his wife, Ilona, said. “And not that this is such a big act, but it’s … important for people when they come off those trains to have somebody smiling at them and to know that there are people here that care.”

The couple said they felt a responsibility to help those who fled. Ilona’s parents left Hungary for Australia during World War II, while Marghescu’s family twice fled Soviet domination, after the war in 1948 and again after the brutal Soviet repression of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

“My parents are still telling me stories about when they were refugees and they were looked after,” said Marghescu, His wildlife organization has set up similar outdoor kitchens at the Polish, Slovakian and Romanian borders with Ukraine.

“It’s a traditional meal and it’s cooked with love,” his wife said.

At the Medyka border crossing in Poland, 17-year-old Polish volunteer Zuzana Koseva described the arriving refugees as “just very, very tired, terrified and confused because they don’t know what to expect.”

The volunteers were trying to organize food and a warm tent for them, she said. She was moved by the exhausted mothers and the small, sometimes bewildered, children.

“They are happy with one sweet, so that’s just amazing,” Koseva said.

One mother held a child to her chest and, closing her eyes in what might be prayer, touched their foreheads together.

___

Associated Press journalists around Europe contributed.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • At Ukraine's largest art museum, a race to protect heritage

    The director of Ukraine's largest art museum walked its hallways, supervising as staff packed away its collections to protect their national heritage in case the Russian invasion advances west. In one partially empty gallery of the Andrey Sheptytsky National Museum, employees placed carefully wrapped baroque pieces into cardboard boxes. The doors of the museum in the western city of Lviv have been closed since Russia's war on Ukraine began on Feb. 24, and heritage sites across the country face danger as the fighting continues.

  • Bitcoin Slips Below $40,000. Cryptos Fall as Investors Flee Risk Assets.

    Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies surged last week, but have since tumbled along with other risk-sensitive assets amid the conflict in Ukraine.

  • TikTok limits services as Netflix pulls out of Russia

    TikTok suspends live streaming and new content from its platform, while Russians can no longer access Netflix.

  • Hundreds of thousands in Ukraine cut off from aid, UN says

    Hundreds of thousands of people inside Ukraine have been cut off from life-saving aid due to the military encirclement of cities, a U.N. report said on Monday, calling urgently for safe passage. Attempts are under way to create humanitarian corridors after two days of failed ceasefires intended to let civilians flee. Such routes are also critical for bringing aid such as water, food and medicine.

  • Gary Lineker shares heartbreaking BBC report on Ukraine's child cancer patients

    The former footballer was one of many viewers moved by the desperate situation for Ukraine's children.

  • Russia announces another cease fire in Ukraine

    Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday, but previous such measures have fallen apart and Moscow's armed forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the announcement.

  • Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region

    The Canton Repository has compiled a roundup of community news.

  • Kansas G Agbaji unanimous pick by B12 coaches as top player

    IRVING, Texas (AP) Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji was the unanimous pick by the Big 12 coaches as the league's player of the year. The Big 12 announced their season awards Sunday night, a day after the regular season ended with Baylor and Kansas sharing the conference title. Baylor's Scott Drew was selected by his peers as the Big 12's top coach for the third season in a row.

  • Jack Eichel with a Spectacular Goal vs. Ottawa Senators

    Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Ottawa Senators, 03/06/2022

  • Bueckers, No. 7 UConn women rout Hoyas in Big East quarters

    UConn coach Geno Auriemma says star sophomore Paige Bueckers isn't where she wants to be in returning from knee surgery, but she's getting there. Bueckers came off the bench to score 16 points Saturday and No. 7 UConn routed Georgetown 84-38 in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. Christyn Williams added 15 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 and Azzi Fudd scored 11 for the Huskies (23-5).

  • Ukraine conflict: Shares slide as oil and gas prices soar

    Investors fear global economic shock, with rising petrol and energy bills causing more pain for households.

  • European Gas Surges 79% as Market Mayhem Takes Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy prices roared to records after the U.S. said it was considering curbs on imports of Russian oil, a move that would add to supply fears across commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian

  • Stakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine heads toward the two week mark, the stakes for both sides in the ground war look set to rise, with potentially catastrophic implications for Ukrainian civilians and greater challenges for the country’s so far remarkably successful defense.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine

  • China must join global action against Russia's Ukraine war - Australia

    China must act on its declarations of promoting world peace and join the effort to stop Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Australia's prime minister said on Monday, warning that the world was in danger of being reshaped by an "arc of autocracy". Scott Morrison also suggested in a wide-ranging speech that Russia's invasion was not going according to the plan of its leader, Vladimir Putin, who he said had "overestimated the capacity of how he might be able to prosecute this illegal war".

  • Huskies advance to Big East finals with 71-51 win over No. 5 Marquette

    Evina Westbrook scored 14 points and UConn cruised into the Big East title game with a 71-51 win over No. 5 seed Marquette on Sunday.

  • Should the Steelers trade for Aaron Rodgers?

    Cast your vote and tell us what you think.

  • Morrison calls on China to 'join effort' over Russia

    STORY: "No country would have a greater impact, right now, on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine, than China joining the rest of the world in denouncing Russia's aggression and applying the same sanctions we have," Morrison said.China has declined to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an "invasion" while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns." It has called for a solution to the crisis through negotiations. Russia calls the campaign it launched on February 24 a "special military operation," saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

  • Coach K's over-the-top Duke farewell signals fading era of star college basketball coaches | Opinion

    For most of Mike Krzyzewski’s Duke career, college basketball coaches have been stars. But the time of larger-than-life coaches is nearing its end.

  • Belgian Greens make U-turn to consider nuclear plants extension

    Belgium should keep an open mind about extending the life-span of its remaining nuclear power plants, the country's Green energy minister said on Monday, in a shift of position prompted by the conflict in Ukraine. After months of debate, Belgium's seven-party coalition government agreed a compromise in December that the country's last nuclear power plant would close in 2025 provided it did not lead to energy supply shortages. The Greens had said a 2003 law setting out a nuclear exit by 2025 must be respected, while the French-speaking liberals sought to extend the life of the two newest reactors.

  • Steelers rumored to be in the fold for QB Aaron Rodgers

    Could the Steelers really trade for Aaron Rodgers?