So You Want To Fix Your Chimney

Where to start with chimneys? Probably here: A chimney is not just an elongated window, not just a portal from inside to outside with deep, brick sills. A chimney, in fact, is a machine for generating airflow to fuel combustion. Hot air from a fire in a fireplace rises through the column of a chimney, creating a draft that pulls more air into the fireplace, feeding the fire. As such-as a machine-chimneys are more complicated than they appear. The outside is generally brick, but the flue-the interior column-is typically made of clay tile. And in fact there are generally two flues: One for the fireplace, and one for the home’s central heating system. Plus there’s a special cement crown on top of the chimney. And did you know that birds roosting in a chimney can damage it over time, and that there are some types of chimney-roosting birds that are legally protected from being evicted (or fried)? Also, that there could be baby raccoons in there?
Like any machine, chimneys require regular inspection and upkeep. According to Rania Sarras, owner of The Chimney Chap in Duxbury, Massachusetts, a certified chimney sweep should inspect and clean your chimney and fireplace on an annual basis. (Cut-rate chimney work done by a pyro tyro is notorious for blowing up budgets, particularly during home sales.) Sarras cautions against taking on any type of chimney repair if you have no experience, but if it turns out your chimney needs work, and you are a relatively handy homeowner, and you have no fear of heights, here’s her rule of thumb: Repairs on the exterior of the chimney are doable; repairs on the interior should be left to the professionals.
Ready to forge ahead? According to Sarras, these are the most common issues and how to deal with them.
STUFF IS GETTING INTO YOUR FLUE
What’s That, You Say? You don’t really want anything getting inside the flue-not rain, not snow, not animals. A cap hangs over the opening, sheltering it from weather, and typically also has a screen to keep out critters.
What Do I Do? There are a few different mounting styles, and all are pretty straightforward. Some slide into the flue and remain in place via friction; some mount to the flue itself; and some mount over the crown-the chimney’s cement-sealed top-and are secured by an adhesive.
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? According to Sarras, you need to make sure you get a chimney cap sized appropriately for your chimney. In particular: a cap the wrong height can mess up the flow of gases through chimney, possibly even creating a backdraft-in which smoke goes into your house. Another thing to look out for: When installing a cap that mounts to the flue, be careful to use proper hardware and drill bits for masonry. If you crack the flue, crown, or brick, you’re creating more problems than you’re solving. Finally, make sure there are no baby raccoons in the chimney. They like to nest on the shelf just above the damper, right above the fireplace. Sarras once installed a cap, only to have a raccoon mama eat through the screen to get to her babies, which Sarras had unintentionally trapped inside.
YOUR CROWN IS CRACKED
What’s That, You Say? At the very top of the chimney, the bricks present a horizontal surface that water and snow can pool on. If water seeps in, it can degrade the masonry, sometimes even to the point of requiring a full chimney rebuild. To prevent this, the chimney is topped with a layer of special mortar called a crown, which provides a weather seal. If it cracks, it must be repaired.
What Do I Do? First clean the existing crown and patch any cracks in it. Then, add a new layer of mortar to create a fresh, un-cracked seal.
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? This is pretty straightforward. Make sure you get the right type of mortar-it has to be flexible, to allow for normal temperature-driven expansion and contraction. And when you form the new crown, make sure it has a slight downward slope to the edges of the chimney, to help it shed water.
YOUR BRICKS SUCK
What’s That, You Say? The crown protects the bricks up top, but the bricks on the sides of the chimney can also be affected by water penetration.
What Do I Do? This one is pretty easy: Power wash the chimney, then spray the bricks with a sealant. (There are sealants specially made for chimneys.)
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? You could fall off the roof.
YOUR MORTAR SUCKS
What’s That, You Say? Like any brick wall exposed to the elements, over time the mortar will get damaged-cracks will form and chunks will fall out. When this happens, you’ll need to re-point it.
What Do I Do? The goal here is to identify the places where mortar is sufficiently damaged and/or missing, and mix new mortar to replace it. Pick up the correct kind of mortar and mix it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Then use a mortar bag and trowel to fill the joints.
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? The key thing to remember here is that you have to remove all the old mortar. You can’t simply, say, squeeze a glob of new mortar into a void where it appears some has fallen out. That’ll yield a joint that is primed for further failure in the near future. Instead, grind or chisel out all the old mortar, clean the gap with a wire brush, and then add the new mortar.
YOU HAVE A FLASHING PROBLEM
What’s That, You Say? Flashing is the stuff that keeps out water at the point where the chimney enters the roof. One end of it mashes into the bricks, and the other tucks under the shingles. If it is damaged or pulls away from either, water will get in.
What Do I Do? According to Sarras, this is the most complicated external repair a homeowner would probably want to consider-it requires extensive work on both the masonry and the roof. Broad strokes: Flashing is usually made of sheet metal and has two parts-base flashing, which tucks under shingles on one end and nestles against brick on the other; and cap flashing, which secures into a groove you’ve cut in the mortar and covers the top of the base flashing. So you’ve got to cut and bend base flashing to line the bottom of the chimney, get it in place under the shingles, then grind out a groove around the chimney (stepping up the rows of bricks along the sides), and cut and install cap flashing.
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Just look at those instructions again. A lot of things could go wrong. Mind the mortar, mind the shingles, and most importantly, make sure your bends and overlaps are oriented so they actually shed water.
THERE IS SMOKE IN YOUR HOUSE
What’s That, You Say? There’s smoke in your house!!!!!
What Do I Do? You probably forget to open the damper. Also, it sounds like you’re reading the wrong article. Try this one.
