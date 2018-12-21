So You Want To Fix Your Chimney

From Popular Mechanics

Where to start with chimneys? Probably here: A chimney is not just an elongated window, not just a portal from inside to outside with deep, brick sills. A chimney, in fact, is a machine for generating airflow to fuel combustion. Hot air from a fire in a fireplace rises through the column of a chimney, creating a draft that pulls more air into the fireplace, feeding the fire. As such-as a machine-chimneys are more complicated than they appear. The outside is generally brick, but the flue-the interior column-is typically made of clay tile. And in fact there are generally two flues: One for the fireplace, and one for the home’s central heating system. Plus there’s a special cement crown on top of the chimney. And did you know that birds roosting in a chimney can damage it over time, and that there are some types of chimney-roosting birds that are legally protected from being evicted (or fried)? Also, that there could be baby raccoons in there?

Like any machine, chimneys require regular inspection and upkeep. According to Rania Sarras, owner of The Chimney Chap in Duxbury, Massachusetts, a certified chimney sweep should inspect and clean your chimney and fireplace on an annual basis. (Cut-rate chimney work done by a pyro tyro is notorious for blowing up budgets, particularly during home sales.) Sarras cautions against taking on any type of chimney repair if you have no experience, but if it turns out your chimney needs work, and you are a relatively handy homeowner, and you have no fear of heights, here’s her rule of thumb: Repairs on the exterior of the chimney are doable; repairs on the interior should be left to the professionals.

Ready to forge ahead? According to Sarras, these are the most common issues and how to deal with them.



STUFF IS GETTING INTO YOUR FLUE

What’s That, You Say? You don’t really want anything getting inside the flue-not rain, not snow, not animals. A cap hangs over the opening, sheltering it from weather, and typically also has a screen to keep out critters.

What Do I Do? There are a few different mounting styles, and all are pretty straightforward. Some slide into the flue and remain in place via friction; some mount to the flue itself; and some mount over the crown-the chimney’s cement-sealed top-and are secured by an adhesive.

What Could Possibly Go Wrong? According to Sarras, you need to make sure you get a chimney cap sized appropriately for your chimney. In particular: a cap the wrong height can mess up the flow of gases through chimney, possibly even creating a backdraft-in which smoke goes into your house. Another thing to look out for: When installing a cap that mounts to the flue, be careful to use proper hardware and drill bits for masonry. If you crack the flue, crown, or brick, you’re creating more problems than you’re solving. Finally, make sure there are no baby raccoons in the chimney. They like to nest on the shelf just above the damper, right above the fireplace. Sarras once installed a cap, only to have a raccoon mama eat through the screen to get to her babies, which Sarras had unintentionally trapped inside.

YOUR CROWN IS CRACKED

What’s That, You Say? At the very top of the chimney, the bricks present a horizontal surface that water and snow can pool on. If water seeps in, it can degrade the masonry, sometimes even to the point of requiring a full chimney rebuild. To prevent this, the chimney is topped with a layer of special mortar called a crown, which provides a weather seal. If it cracks, it must be repaired.