Want Flexibility? Working From Home Is Soaring in These 13 Cities

New research by GOBankingRates identified 13 cities where working from home increased the most year over year.

Less than 5 percent of the U.S. works from home, as of the most recent data, whereas the cities on this list averaged more than 9 percent in 2017.

In five of the 13 cities, more than 10 percent worked from home in 2017.

Working from home is an oft-sought-after employment situation by many Americans. More than 40 percent of Americans said they spent at least some of their time working remotely in 2016, and 37 percent said they would change jobs for one that offered the ability to work from where they want part of the time, according to Gallup.

With the demand for working remotely on the rise, GOBankingRates sought to find the areas that are seeing the most significant increase in people working from home by analyzing U.S. Census Bureau data. GOBankingRates identified 13 cities that have seen the biggest increase in the percentage of workers who worked from home from 2016 to 2017.

Cities Where Working From Home Has Soared

According to the Census Bureau’s 2017 American Community Survey, 4.7 percent of workers ages 16 and over worked from home. By contrast, these 13 cities, which might be the best U.S. cities for remote workers, have an average of 9.3 percent of their workforce working from home as of 2017.

Here’s a breakdown of the 13 cities as well as relevant figures on the number and percentage of workers working from home, and the increase year over year:

Cities Where Working From Home Is Increasing City State Workers Ages 16 and Older Workers Working From Home Percentage Who Worked From Home in 2017 Percentage Who Worked From Home in 2016 Percentage Change From 2016 to 2017 Asheville North Carolina 50,077 7,562 15.1% 8.3% 6.8% Mission Viejo California 49,250 5,713 11.6% 5.9% 5.7% Providence Rhode Island 80,972 7,530 9.3% 4.5% 4.8% Sandy Springs Georgia 64,002 6,592 10.3% 5.5% 4.8% North Charleston South Carolina 55,833 4,467 8.0% 3.5% 4.5% Roseville California 64,098 7,820 12.2% 8.6% 3.6% Toms River New Jersey 43,899 2,766 6.3% 2.7% 3.6% Athens Georgia 59,653 4,892 8.2% 5.0% 3.2% McKinney Texas 89,584 10,660 11.9% 8.8% 3.1% Kirkland Washington 48,218 4,388 9.1% 6.0% 3.1% Bloomington Indiana 40,335 2,218 5.5% 2.5% 3.0% Independence Missouri 53,306 2,399 4.5% 1.7% 2.8% Cambridge Massachusetts 64,728 5,696 8.8% 6.2% 2.6%

The industries that employ the most people in these cities reveal important shared characteristics. The most dominant sector of employment is educational services, and healthcare and social assistance. On the low end, this sector employs 16.5 percent of Sandy Springs’ workforce. On the high end, it employs 38.9 percent of Bloomington’s and 38.4 percent of Cambridge’s labor force. Perhaps not surprisingly, Bloomington is home to Indiana University Bloomington and Cambridge is home to Harvard University, which is situated near the many colleges in Boston.

Another top-employing sector is professional, scientific and management services. In Kirkland, which is just outside Seattle, nearly 31 percent of the labor force works in this sector. In Cambridge, it comprises more than a quarter of workers, and in Sandy Springs, which is in the Atlanta metro area, this sector accounts for more than a fifth of workers. If you’re in either of these industries and looking to work from home, these might be some of the best work-from-home cities to check out.

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data from its 2017 American Community Survey to determine which cities saw the largest percentage increases in their labor force working from home from 2016 to 2017. Cities had to have a statistically significant increase, as defined by the Census Bureau, and a population greater than 70,000 people.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Want Flexibility? Working From Home Is Soaring in These 13 Cities