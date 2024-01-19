Want to fly direct from Kansas City? These 10 cities are one trip away in 2024

Thinking about getting away from Kansas City this year?

Kansas City International Airport offers over 40 nonstop flights to destinations all across North America and the Caribbean.

The airport announced a daily nonstop flight to Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, which is an approximately 25-minute drive from Los Angeles, coming June 4 through Southwest Airlines.

The airline is also increasing service for these destinations during the summer:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Nashville International Airport

Pensacola International Airport

St. Louis Lambert International Airport

So where can you fly to in 2024? Here are 10 destinations that are one flight away. Prices will vary based on the destination, the time you fly, the dates you are flying and the airline you select.

New York City

You can get to The Big Apple from plenty of airlines at KCI.

Nonstop options for John F. Kennedy Airport are offered through Delta and JetBlue, while LaGuardia Airport has direct flights with American, Delta and Southwest airlines.

The flights are around 3 hours long and cost about $200 to $400 with Delta round trip.

Los Angeles

While Southwest is adding a new direct flight to Los Angeles in June, you can also get to the City of Angels through Southwest’s existing nonstop flight to Los Angeles International Airport. Direct flights are also available through Delta and Spirit Airlines.

Flights to Los Angeles are around 3 hours and 45 minutes long. If you book through Spirit Airlines, flights start as low as $120 round trip.

Chicago

You can get to two airports in Chicago directly from Kansas City: Midway International Airport and O’Hare International Airport. Southwest will take you to Midway and American and United will take you to O’Hare.

Flights to Chicago take around 1 hour and 30 minutes. A flight to Chicago costs between $250 to $400 round trip with United Airlines.

Atlanta

If you want to go to Atlanta, you can take a direct flight using Delta or Southwest airlines. Both airlines have multiple times available for a nonstop flight, which takes around 2 hours to get you to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. A flight booked with Delta Airlines costs around $350 round trip.

Las Vegas

If the Kansas City Chiefs make it to a second-straight Super Bowl, a lot of fans will be booking flights to Las Vegas. Lucky for them, KCI has two direct flight options through Southwest and Spirit.

The nonstop flight takes around 3 hours. A flight to Las Vegas booked with Southwest Airlines can cost between $300 to $700 round trip.

Miami

With the recent weather in Kansas City, South Beach must be calling to a lot of residents.

You can get to Miami with nonstop flights through American Airlines, which take around 3 hours. A round-trip flight costs between $250 to $500.

Washington D.C.

Kansas Citians can get to the nation’s capital with direct flights from American, Southwest and United airlines.

The flights on American and Southwest airlines take you to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and the flight through United Airlines takes you to Dulles International Airport.

A direct flight to Washington D.C. takes around 2 hours and 20 minutes. A flight booked with American Airlines costs around $200 to $300 round trip.

Phoenix

The Valley of the Sun is one direct flight away: through American or Southwest airlines. Both flights will take you to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

A direct flight to Phoenix is around 3 hours. A round-trip flight booked with American Airlines costs around $350.

New Orleans

You can get to New Orleans with one nonstop flight through Southwest Airlines, which will take you to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The flight is around 1 hour and 50 minutes long. and can cost around $400 to $600 round trip.

Denver

Three airlines will take you directly to the Mile High City: Frontier, Southwest and United airlines.

The departing flights for each airline will vary, but each flight takes around 2 hours to get you to Denver International Airport. A round-trip flight to Denver can cost as low as $88 with Frontier Airlines.

What other direct flights does KCI offer?

KCI has over 50 nonstop flights, depending on the season.

Flights to places like Montego Bay, Jamaica, San Jose del Cabo and Cancun, Mexico are seasonal nonstop flights, while the flights listed above are available every day.

Here’s the full list of places you can fly directly to from Kansas City throughout 2024:

Albuquerque, New Mexico through Southwest Airlines

Austin, Texas through American and Southwest airlines

Baltimore through Southwest Airlines

Boston through Delta and JetBlue

Charlotte, North Carolina through American Airlines

Dallas through American and Southwest airlines

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida through Allegiant and Southwest airlines

Detroit through Delta Airlines

Fort Lauderdale, Florida through Southwest Airlines

Fort Myers, Florida through Southwest Airlines

Houston through Southwest and United airlines

Indianapolis through Southwest Airlines

Long Beach, California through Southwest Airlines

Milwaukee through Southwest Airlines

Minneapolis through Delta, Southwest and Sun Country airlines

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina through Southwest Airlines

Nashville, Tennessee through Southwest Airlines

Newark, New Jersey through United Airlines

Oakland, California through Southwest Airlines

Orlando, Florida through Southwest and Spirit airlines

Panama City, Florida through Southwest Airlines

Pensacola, Florida through Southwest Airlines

Philadelphia through American Airlines

Portland, Oregon through Alaska and Southwest airlines

Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, Florida through Allegiant Air

Salt Lake City through Delta Airlines

San Antonio through Southwest Airlines

San Diego through Southwest Airlines

San Francisco through United Airlines

Sarasort, Florida through Southwest

Seattle through Alaska, Delta and Southwest airlines

St. Louis through Southwest Airlines

St. Pete/Clearwater, Florida through Allegiant Air

Tampa, Florida through Southwest Airlines

Toronto through Air Canada