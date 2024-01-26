Want to fly nonstop from Boise Airport? These 10 cities are one quick trip away in 2024
Thinking about getting away from Idaho for a trip this year? You’re in luck because Boise Airport offers nonstop flights to 22 cities all across the United States.
The airport announced several new nonstop flights in 2023, such as to Long Beach, California, and additional flights to Chicago-Midway. Flights to several new destinations are also planned for 2024, such Dallas Love Field in Texas.
Additional summer flights will also be available for trips to Burbank, California, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
So, where can you fly to in 2024? Here are 10 destinations that are just a flight away. Prices vary based on the destination, the time you fly, the dates you are flying and the airline you select.
Atlanta
If you’re looking to take a trip far away from Idaho, Atlanta is your route. Nonstop flights to the Peach State are solely available through Delta Air Lines.
The flights last about four hours, and round-trip summer prices range from around $550 to $750.
Chicago
While you can reach Chicago O’Hare airport year-round through United Airlines, now Southwest Airlines also provides additional seasonal flights to the Windy City during the winter months.
The cheapest summer flights with United will run you about $430 for a 3.5-hour round-trip flight. Southwest flies through Chicago-Midway during the winter, with flights costing as little as $270 for a round trip in March.
Dallas
Like Chicago, year-round flights are available to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport through American Airlines and summer-only flights through Southwest to Dallas Love Field.
Year-round you can find round trip 3-hour flights with American that cost between $440 and $600. A round trip flight with Southwest during the summer will cost you just $170 to $190.
Minneapolis
Who says you have to visit a hot location? Delta offers year-round flights to Minneapolis, and starting in June 2024, Sun Country Airlines will offer seasonal flights.
A round-trip flight with Delta will cost about $490 and last just under three hours. Flying with Sun Country, a low-cost passenger airline based out of Minneapolis launching service in Boise in June, will have you in the Twin Cities for as little as $200 there and back.
Denver
Whether it’s winter and you’re hitting the slopes or summer and enjoying Colorado’s many mountain hikes, Denver is always a popular destination for a quick getaway.
Southwest and United offer flights to the Mile High City, with prices falling between $240 and $260 for a round trip.
Las Vegas
You’re spoiled for choice when looking for a flight to Las Vegas. You can choose from Allegiant Air, Southwest, Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines, which all offer flights to Sin City.
Prices will vary based on the airline you choose and when you visit, but Spirit can get you a round trip visit to Las Vegas in under two hours for less than $80.
San Diego
There aren’t any direct international flights from Boise, but a trip to San Diego will bring you pretty close to Mexico. San Diego International Airport is less than an hour from the Mexican border and Tijuana.
Alaska and Southwest offer flights to the southern California city, with the 2 hour 15 minute round trip costing about $320.
Burbank
Burbank is a recent addition to the Boise Airport’s roster of nonstop flights, with both Avelo Airlines and Alaska beginning services last year and Southwest starting June 2024.
You can get round-trip flights through Avelo or Alaska this summer for between $250 and $280 and arrive in about two hours.
San Francisco
There also are flights from Boise to several cities in Northern California, including San Francisco.
United and Alaska offer nonstop two-hour flights to the Golden Gate City for around $208 round trip.
Seattle
If you want to stay in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Delta offer nonstop flights between Boise and Seattle.
Prices are consistently between $197 and $227 for the short two-hour round trip to the Emerald City.
What other nonstop flights does Boise offer?
The locations listed above are just 10 of the 22 cities reachable by nonstop flights from the Boise Airport.
Here’s the full list of places you can fly nonstop to and from Boise throughout 2024:
Long Beach, California, through Allegiant, Southwest, Alaska and Spirit
Los Angeles, California, through Delta, United and Alaska
Oakland, California, through Southwest
Orange County, California, through Allegiant
Palm Springs, California, through Alaska
Phoenix Sky Harbor through Southwest, American and Alaska
Phoenix Mesa Gateway through Allegiant
Portland, Oregon, through Alaska
Pullman-Moscow through Alaska
Sacramento, California, through Alaska and Southwest
Salt Lake City, Utah, through Delta
San Jose, California, through Alaska and Southwest
Spokane, Washington, through Alaska