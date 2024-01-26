Want to fly nonstop from Boise Airport? These 10 cities are one quick trip away in 2024

Thinking about getting away from Idaho for a trip this year? You’re in luck because Boise Airport offers nonstop flights to 22 cities all across the United States.

The airport announced several new nonstop flights in 2023, such as to Long Beach, California, and additional flights to Chicago-Midway. Flights to several new destinations are also planned for 2024, such Dallas Love Field in Texas.

Additional summer flights will also be available for trips to Burbank, California, and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

So, where can you fly to in 2024? Here are 10 destinations that are just a flight away. Prices vary based on the destination, the time you fly, the dates you are flying and the airline you select.

An Alaska Airlines plane takes off from the Boise Airport, Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Sarah A. Miller/smiller@idahostatesman.com

Atlanta

If you’re looking to take a trip far away from Idaho, Atlanta is your route. Nonstop flights to the Peach State are solely available through Delta Air Lines.

The flights last about four hours, and round-trip summer prices range from around $550 to $750.

Chicago

While you can reach Chicago O’Hare airport year-round through United Airlines, now Southwest Airlines also provides additional seasonal flights to the Windy City during the winter months.

The cheapest summer flights with United will run you about $430 for a 3.5-hour round-trip flight. Southwest flies through Chicago-Midway during the winter, with flights costing as little as $270 for a round trip in March.

Dallas

Like Chicago, year-round flights are available to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport through American Airlines and summer-only flights through Southwest to Dallas Love Field.

Year-round you can find round trip 3-hour flights with American that cost between $440 and $600. A round trip flight with Southwest during the summer will cost you just $170 to $190.

Minneapolis

Who says you have to visit a hot location? Delta offers year-round flights to Minneapolis, and starting in June 2024, Sun Country Airlines will offer seasonal flights.

A round-trip flight with Delta will cost about $490 and last just under three hours. Flying with Sun Country, a low-cost passenger airline based out of Minneapolis launching service in Boise in June, will have you in the Twin Cities for as little as $200 there and back.

Denver

Whether it’s winter and you’re hitting the slopes or summer and enjoying Colorado’s many mountain hikes, Denver is always a popular destination for a quick getaway.

Southwest and United offer flights to the Mile High City, with prices falling between $240 and $260 for a round trip.

Las Vegas

You’re spoiled for choice when looking for a flight to Las Vegas. You can choose from Allegiant Air, Southwest, Alaska Airlines and Spirit Airlines, which all offer flights to Sin City.

Prices will vary based on the airline you choose and when you visit, but Spirit can get you a round trip visit to Las Vegas in under two hours for less than $80.

San Diego

There aren’t any direct international flights from Boise, but a trip to San Diego will bring you pretty close to Mexico. San Diego International Airport is less than an hour from the Mexican border and Tijuana.

Alaska and Southwest offer flights to the southern California city, with the 2 hour 15 minute round trip costing about $320.

Burbank

Burbank is a recent addition to the Boise Airport’s roster of nonstop flights, with both Avelo Airlines and Alaska beginning services last year and Southwest starting June 2024.

You can get round-trip flights through Avelo or Alaska this summer for between $250 and $280 and arrive in about two hours.

San Francisco

There also are flights from Boise to several cities in Northern California, including San Francisco.

United and Alaska offer nonstop two-hour flights to the Golden Gate City for around $208 round trip.

Seattle

If you want to stay in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska and Delta offer nonstop flights between Boise and Seattle.

Prices are consistently between $197 and $227 for the short two-hour round trip to the Emerald City.

An Alaska Airlines plane reflected in a plexiglass barrier at the Boise Airport terminal. Sarah A. Miller | Idaho Statesman

What other nonstop flights does Boise offer?

The locations listed above are just 10 of the 22 cities reachable by nonstop flights from the Boise Airport.

Here’s the full list of places you can fly nonstop to and from Boise throughout 2024:

Long Beach, California, through Allegiant, Southwest, Alaska and Spirit

Los Angeles, California, through Delta, United and Alaska

Oakland, California, through Southwest

Orange County, California, through Allegiant

Palm Springs, California, through Alaska

Phoenix Sky Harbor through Southwest, American and Alaska

Phoenix Mesa Gateway through Allegiant

Portland, Oregon, through Alaska

Pullman-Moscow through Alaska

Sacramento, California, through Alaska and Southwest

Salt Lake City, Utah, through Delta

San Jose, California, through Alaska and Southwest

Spokane, Washington, through Alaska