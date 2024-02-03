Want to fly nonstop from SLO to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl? It’ll cost you

If you’re hoping to hop a direct flight from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, seats are going fast — and they aren’t cheap.

Flights out on Alaska Airlines, which just opened nonstop service between the two cities in December, are going at a premium on Friday and Saturday ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Normally, a one-way trip from San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport to Las Vegas can run as low as $124, according to the Alaska Airlines website.

But as of Friday afternoon, a one-way ticket out on Saturday was listed at $589.

It was in first class. And there was only one seat left.

If you want to go on Friday, you’ve got a bit more flexibility. Five seats were still available in the main cabin for $419 one way.

And you still have to get back.

A return flight on Sunday was running at $234. But it leaves at 7:55 p.m., so you better hope for no overtime and get out of the stadium fast.

Otherwise, you’d have to fly with a stop somewhere.

Travelocity has an itinerary that will get you a non-stop flight to Vegas on Saturday with a return Sunday on United through Los Angeles.

Round-trip price: $815.

That’s more than it would cost to fly from SLO to New York City for a long weekend. Those tickets run around $720, according to Travelocity, and you’d still have some left over to catch a Broadway show.

Flight from SLO to Las Vegas just launched

Alaska Airlines debuted its nonstop service between SLO and Vegas on Dec. 15.

The flights are operated with the 76-seat Embraer 175, created for short- to mid-range trips, according to Alaska Airlines.

You’ll be in Las Vegas in about an hour and 20 minutes.

The plane offers “wide seats” with no middle section, the airline said on its website, meaning that each passenger will either be seated near the window or aisle.

“Las Vegas has been our largest market without direct service for years,” said President & CEO Chuck Davison Visit SLOCAL in a news release, adding that Las Vegans will also benefit from a quick trip to San Luis Obispo’s beaches and wineries.

Tickets for direct flights from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas can be purchased online or through a travel agent.

Looking to drive to Vegas instead?

If the cost and limited tickets of a direct flight are too much to ask, you can drive to the big game instead.

The 417-mile trip by car from San Luis Obispo to Allegiant Stadium in Vegas will take just over six hours, according to Apple Maps.

Driving a car that gets 30 mpg with gas at SLO’s average of $4.77 a gallon, according to AAA, it would cost around $132 to make the round trip.

Bring a few friends to split the cost, and it will be even cheaper.

As long as you have some extra tickets for the game.