I want to forget Elon's dumb $420 tweet, but y'all won't let me

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harri Weber
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elon Musk
    Elon Musk
    CEO of SpaceX

Elon Musk hasn't tweeted in 10 days, but his Twitter account is once again news because time is a flat circle.

This is why we must now scrunch our faces, cock our heads to one side and strain to recall a weed joke shared by the chief executive on August 7, 2018. Otherwise, we'll never understand why activist investors are shouting for the Securities and Exchange Commission to intervene in Tesla’s shrinking board.

On that fateful day, Musk said he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420" per share and had secured funding to do so. Only, he apparently hadn't, so the SEC hit Musk with fraud charges over "false and misleading" tweets. Musk and Tesla later reached an agreement to play nice with the agency. It involved some wrist slapping.

As part of the agreement, Musk and Tesla collectively forked over $40 million, Musk temporarily stepped down as chairman, Tesla added two independent directors to its board, and Musk was told to get his tweets checked. Yet, according to a June 17 letter from SOC, an activist investor group, Tesla is now violating this deal twice over.

The group states that:

  1. Tesla's board failed to exercise "effective oversight or [establish] a credible pre-clearance process" for Elon's tweets.

  2. And, Tesla does not intend to replace Oracle CEO and island owner Larry Ellison, who is "one of the two independent directors Tesla appointed to comply" with the deal. (Tesla indicated last month that Ellison would leave his role and would not be replaced.)

SOC claims that Tesla's shrinking board, and the dwindling ratio of independent board members to non-independent board members (poised to go from "9 to 2" to "5 to 2"), amounts to a "failure to comply" with the SEC decree. The investor group now wants the SEC to make Tesla "nominate at least one additional independent director to its Board." Meanwhile, Musk filed an appeal a few weeks ago to kill the SEC agreement altogether, in the name of free speech.

Either way, there is no escape. Try as I might to forget Musk's silly little tweets, the universe simply will not allow it. I'm choosing to accept my fate of residing in a Musk-laced "Groundhog Day." Will you?

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter.

Recommended Stories

  • US Supreme Court says EPA can’t regulate carbon pollution under Clean Air Act

    In a move that by now surprises absolutely no one, the U.S. Supreme Court today ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not have the authority to regulate carbon pollution from existing power plants. The 6-3 decision, with the three liberal justices dissenting, makes it increasingly likely that an act of Congress will be required to create regulations to rein in planet-warming emissions. “Congress did not grant EPA in Section 111(d) of the Clean Air Act the authority to devise emissions caps based on the generation shifting approach the Agency took in the Clean Power Plan,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion, which was joined by the five other conservative justices on the bench.

  • Supreme Court Starts Gutting EPA; Could Your Car’s Emissions Be Next?

    Decision on power plants could pave the way to further declaw Federal clean air agency.

  • Supreme Court limits the EPA’s authority to curb power plant emissions

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports on the Supreme Court’s decision to limit the authority of the EPA in regulating power plant greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change.

  • Louisiana attorney general warns doctors against performing abortions

    Attorney General Jeff Landry says despite court order, abortion has been a crime since Friday’s decision giving states the power to outlaw abortions.

  • Tesla's run of record deliveries may be reaching the end of the road

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is expected to end its nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries as a prolonged COVID-related shutdown in Shanghai hit its production and supply chain, highlighting the risks of its reliance on China. While Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been pursuing the acquisition of social media platform Twitter Inc, his crown jewel, Tesla, has grappled with production glitches in China and slow output growth at new factories in Texas and Berlin. Analysts expect Tesla to report deliveries of 295,078 vehicles for the second quarter as early as Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

  • The GOP Knows It’s ‘Hanging On by a Thread’ in a Post-Roe World

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyAttorney General Merrick Garland, our dynamic co-hosts of The New Abnormal know you’re listening. And one of them—Andy Levy—wants you to know that he has zero faith in you. “I dare him to prosecute someone,” he tells Molly Jong-Fast.That’s in reference to the explosive revelations pouring out of the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings—“Jesus Christ moments” that have prompted Molly to text Andy and producer Jesse Cannon excitedly, she shares. (T

  • JetBlue Extends Tender Offer for Spirit. It Isn’t Giving Up the Fight.

    JetBlue extends its $30 per share tender offer for Spirit Airlines as it looks to beat rival Frontier Group Airlines to win control of the low-cost carrier.

  • FTX Passed on Deal to Purchase Celsius Due to Deficient Balance Sheet: Report

    Cryptocurrency exchange FTX passed on a deal to purchase beleaguered crypto lender Celsius after examining the sorry state of its finances.

  • Spirit's delay allows airline bidding war time to play out

    Shares of Spirit Airlines rose Thursday after it postponed a vote for the second time on a proposed merger with Frontier Airlines, allowing for a bidding war over the budget airline between Frontier and JetBlue Airways to play out. The delay, announced hours before the scheduled vote, indicated that Spirit lacked support to approve the Frontier merger. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said Spirit shareholders gave their board a mandate to negotiate a sale to his airline.

  • The bitter battle for Spirit Airlines takes another odd turn

    The fate of Spirit Airlines will be unknown for a little while longer.

  • Byju’s wants to buy an American startup—but does it have the funds?

    Amid delayed payments for previous acquisitions and massive layoffs, there's a question mark around the ed-tech firm's finances.

  • Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Delays Vote to Engage in Merger Talks

    Spirit Airlines (SAVE) postpones its shareholders' meeting for the second time as it intends to continue to engage in merger talks with Frontier and JetBlue.

  • Activision Stock Is a Bet on Microsoft’s Takeover. It’s One Worth Making.

    Merger arbs are worried that Microsoft’s purchase of the videogame maker will be blocked. They shouldn’t be. But that just sweetens the upside.

  • Labor union tells FTC it supports Microsoft’s Activision acquisition

    The labor union helping to organize video game workers told the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) it supports Microsoft’s bid to buy Activision Blizzard in a letter Thursday. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) said it supports Microsoft’s roughly $70 billion offer to buy the game developer based on an agreement reached in which the tech…

  • NBCUniversal Wraps Upfront; Volume Up From 2021 Record, Rates Post High-Single-Digit Percentage Rise, Peacock Pledges Double To $1B

    NBCUniversal has exceeded last year’s record-setting upfront ad revenue haul north of $7 billion, company insiders said in confirming the finalizing of upfront dealmaking. Rates increased by high-single-digits, fueled by strong growth in categories like retail, quick-serve restaurants, consumer packaged goods, technology and streaming. Pharmaceuticals led all categories with nearly 40% growth over last year, […]

  • Booz Allen acquisition of defense firm EverWatch would harm NSA, US says

    “Both the acquisition agreement and the underlying transaction violate federal antitrust law,” said Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter.

  • UK’s Biggest De-Icing Salt Company Explores Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Compass Minerals International Inc. is exploring a sale of the UK’s biggest de-icing salt operations, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest in a flurry of mining deals.Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHow Europe Became the Epicenter for This Summer’s Travel ChaosStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half

  • Globe Telecom Said in Advanced Talks for $1.5 Billion Tower Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Globe Telecom Inc. has entered exclusive talks with bidders for its telecommunication tower portfolio in a deal that could be worth as much as $1.5 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cance

  • Spirit Airlines again delays shareholder vote on Frontier deal

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Spirit Airlines Inc on Wednesday deferred a shareholder vote on Frontier Group Holdings Inc's merger offer for the budget carrier until next week. Its shareholders had been scheduled to finalize their vote at a special meeting on Thursday. This was the second time Spirit has delayed the vote, suggesting it had not convinced enough shareholders to back the deal, which is being contested by JetBlue Airways Corp.

  • Dealmakers Buckle Up as Records Give Way to Ruptures in M&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months on from their busiest-ever year, dealmakers are facing the reality that a slowdown in mergers and acquisitions may be more than a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysGlobal M&A values