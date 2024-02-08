Want free museum tickets for your Ohio fourth grader? New program offers free admission

Ohio fourth graders can get free admission to select museums around the state thanks to a new program.

Your fourth grader is already learning about Ohio history in school. Why not help bring the lessons to life with a free museum visit?

That's now possible with the Fourth Grade History Pass, a program led by the Ohio History Connection and America 250-Ohio, the state commission responsible for spearheading Ohio celebrations around the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026.

Through the program, Ohio fourth graders can visit participating museums around the state free of charge, as long as they are accompanied by an adult who pays for admission. The offer runs through Aug. 31.

Some of these participating institutions include the Ohio History Center, Cincinnati Museum Center, Western Reserve Historical Society/Cleveland History Center, Campus Martius Museum and Fort Meigs Historic Site, according to a press release. A list of participating museums can be seen on the America 250-Ohio website.

How to get the Fourth Grade History Pass

The Fourth Grade History Pass can be printed or downloaded through the America 250-Ohio website. Regular admission fees still apply for accompanying family members, and passes are not valid for field trips or group visits.

