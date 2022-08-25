Want a free tattoo of your dog? This company will pay for it, in honor of National Dog Day

They say a dog is a man's best friend, and what better way to honor that best friend with a tattoo you don't have to pay for?

In celebration of National Dog Day on Friday, dog retail company Bark wants to pay people to get a tattoo of their beloved canine.

The contest, which opened Aug. 17, requires contestants to send a picture of their companion and tell why they want them to become a permanent mark on their body. The company also wants to know the dog's name, breed/mix and their social media accounts if they have one.

From there, a panel of judges will evaluate each entrant and select 100 winners. Winners will receive a $150 Visa gift card, which can be used to get the tattoo, and a "big honkin' box" of goodies worth $50 for your dog. Winners can select their own tattoo style and artist.

Submissions, which can be made here, can be made until Sept. 2 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified by email on Sept. 6.

Even if you don't win, get your submission in quick; Bark says the first 1,000 entrants will get a a $5 gift card for its online store when the winners are announced.

