Want to be a Gamecocks fan and get paid? These 5 open USC jobs pay the most — one tops $95K

If you want the highest paying open job at the University of South Carolina right now, you’d better be well-versed in construction or engineering.

There are currently 23 open jobs at USC listed on the state of South Carolina’s job portal, five of which are full-time and pay around $60,000 a year or more. All five of those jobs are listed for Richland County.

Director of construction

By far the highest-paying open job at USC in September is for director of construction. The job offers a salary of $95,954 a year.

The person hired would, among other duties, be responsible for providing management oversight and strategic analysis of project needs for the university — conceiving, prioritizing and determining funding and project plans for maintenance, repair and infrastructure projects. The position also oversees the university’s building services construction unit, which performs minor renovations on campus.

To earn the position, candidates must have a Master’s degree in construction management or engineering and three years of related experience in planning design and construction or a bachelor’s degree in construction management or engineering and five years of related experience.

Associate director of residential life

The next highest-paying job on the list is for associate director of residential life, with a salary up to $74,477 a year.

The person hired would work with department and division colleagues to provide resources for professional and student staff to coordinate and promote activities, direct the recruitment and training of resident assistants, work with the marketing office to ensure opportunities are promoted and provide guidance and serve as a senior point of contact for staff grievances.

Accounts payable assistant manager

Third on the list is for an accounts payable assistant manager, with a salary of $65,539 a year.

The person hired would directly manage two accounts payable analysts and would assist the accounts payable manager with the coordination of the rest of the department, including daily processing of all accounts payable payments, daily pay cycle check runs, communication with departments and suppliers on accounts payable issues and special types of payments.

Grant accountant

The position of post award grant accountant is fourth on the list with a salary of up to $62,500 a year.

The person hired would perform and manage a complex portfolio of more than 300 grants and contracts for post award sponsored programs. They would, among other duties, analyze grant activity to ensure compliance with both federal and state requirements, prepare quarterly and annual federal financial reports and ensure all federal funds are accurately requested, received and expended.

Waste technician

Rounding out the list is the position of waste technician, which offers a salary of $59,581 a year.

The person hired would assist with the pickup and management of non-hazardous, hazardous, radiological and infectious waste. They would also assist with the development, implementation programs and training for chemical hazard management. Other duties would include assisting with the development of laboratory chemical inventory databases, conducting safety and compliance inspections and maintain databases.

To earn the position, candidates must have a Master’s degree in natural or physical sciences, mathematics, public health, engineering or related technical field and one year of experience in environmental health programs or radiological health.