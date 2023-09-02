Want a good night’s sleep? These 2 Texas cities are the best, according to a recent study

Fort Worth folks are more likely to get a good night’s sleep than those living in other parts of the country, a recent study shows.

A study conducted by U.S. News & World Report found the 10 best cities in the U.S. for sleep. The study looked at a few factors to determine what cities were best for sleep, including noise and light pollution, physical activity and short sleep duration.

“In densely packed cities and suburbs, you may be more likely to hear machinery and transportation vehicles make loud noises at night. When persistent unwanted sounds, also called noise pollution, disturb your sleep cycle, it can impact your body’s ability to repair itself while you doze,” the report stated..

The study also pointed to concentrations of air pollution as contributing to unhealthy rest.

“Whether indoors or outside, air pollution can lead to disordered breathing, which can cause snoring, and wheezing. This may contribute to shorter sleep duration,” according to the report.

In the end, the report concluded that two Texas cities — Austin at No. 1 and Fort Worth at No. 3 — were two of the best places for good sleep.

What are the top cities for sleep in the U.S.?

Believe it or not, Austin is the best city for sleep in the country.

The Texas city ranked in the top 10 for nearly every factor in the study, including the least number of residents reporting short sleep duration. Only air quality ranked outside the top 10 for Austin, coming in at eleventh place.

Fort Worth came in at No. 3 on the list, following right behind Raleigh, North Carolina. Here’s how the top 10 shaped up:

Austin Raleigh, North Carolina Fort Worth San Diego Colorado Springs, Colorado Albuquerque, New Mexico Tulsa, Oklahoma Omaha, Nebraska San Jose, California Tuscon, Arizona

Other Texas cities to make the list include El Paso and Arlington ranked at 14 and 15, respectively. San Antonio came in at 24, followed by Dallas at 30 and Houston at 32.

How much sleep do people need every night?

The amount of sleep people need changes as they age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Infants between four and 12 months — 12 to 16 hours

Toddler aged one to two years — 11 to 14 hours

Preschool aged children three to five years — 10 to 13 hours

Kids aged six to 12 years — 9 to 12 hours

Teens aged 13 to 18 — 8 to 10 hours

Adults aged 18 years and up — 7 or more hours

Here’s how to to get better sleep?

Sleep is important for people’s health, but getting the needed rest takes some doing.

Just one night of truncated sleep can affect how a person performs the next day, according to the CDC. It’s not only having that feeling of sleepiness, but people are prone to be in a bad mood and can be less productive at work.

Here’s a few tips from the CDC on how to get better sleep:

Be consistent — Going to bed each night and waking up at the same time everyday builds a routine.

Quiet space — Make sure your bedroom is a dark, quiet and relaxing space with a comfortable temperature.

No electronics — Remove phones, computers and television from the room.

Avoid items — Avoid large meals, caffeine and alcohol before bedtime, along with stopping tobacco use.

Exercise — Being physically active during the day can help you fall asleep faster at night.