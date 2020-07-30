There's a new bar in Nashville and it's a pink paradise inspired by Dolly Parton.

White Limozeen is the rooftop bar and restaurant located at the Graduate Nashville hotel. It opened earlier this month and is named in honor of the country music icon.

PHOTO: White Limozeen is the rooftop bar and restaurant located at the Graduate Nashville hotel. (Digital Love )

"We're thrilled to finally open our doors at White Limozeen and welcome locals and travelers alike to experience this over-the-top, elegant, yet inviting rooftop destination. Inspired by Music City greats who moved to Nashville to chase their dreams, White Limozeen is a celebration of the nonconformists that have always done it their own way," said Ben Weprin, Graduate Hotels CEO and Founder.

In the interior there's an onyx wraparound bar and bold, bright pink walls and chandeliers. Floor-to-ceiling windows show the outside patio with oversized daybeds, bright pink seating vignettes and a wading pool. There are pink striped exterior walls and a larger-than-life Dolly Parton statue crafted from pink chicken wire.

"It's unique, beyond special, and tells the narrative of a relentless, rags-to-riches journey. Whether you are playing for tips on a stool on 16th Avenue, selling out Nissan Stadium, or just stopping by for a cocktail, this will be an unforgettable experience for everyone."

We want to hang out at this Dolly Parton-inspired bar from 9 to 5 originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com