Want to get a head start on your taxes? This app will pair you with a real-life CPA.

Twitter More

Facebook More

You know, there really isn't anything fun or snappy to say about filing your annual tax return. Whether you try to do it yourself or have an experienced (read: $$$) CPA do it for you, it just sucks — plain and simple.

... Or does it?

A new startup called Visor aims to switch up the tax-filing game using a twofold approach that recently garnered some praise over on Product Hunt. First, Visor pairs each of its account holders with real-life tax experts whose goal is to help them maximize tax savings and prepare their returns. These experts can be consulted directly in one-on-one meetings offered year-round, during which account holders can ask questions, request financial advice, and more. Read more...

More about Taxes, Mashable Shopping, Shopping Stackcommerce, Tech, and Consumer Tech