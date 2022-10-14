Tell Us About The Money Lesson You Learned The Hard Way In Your Adult Life

Recommended Stories
- BuzzFeed
13 Bone-Chilling Tales Of People Who've Encountered Cryptids And "Mythological" Creatures
"So, we all turn and look...but one dorsal fin is immediately followed by another, and another, and another, and then two more, and then two more after that, in two separate rows, and they’re taller, by a LOT, and jagged, like some have whole chunks torn out of them, and they’re all 8-10 feet high. They’re all attached to ONE creature, and we can just barely see its back slicing through the water..."View Entire Post ›
- Zacks
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $24.33, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session.
- Associated Press
Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin team
Draymond Green has been fined but won't be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other.
- MarketWatch
Melbourne homes inundated by swollen rivers as latest Australian flooding to last days
Homes were flooded in Melbourne and other cities in Australia’s southeast on Friday with rivers forecast to remain dangerously high for days.
- Motley Fool
Why BlackRock Stock Surged 6.6% Higher on Thursday
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares gained ground Thursday following the morning release of its third-quarter report. The stock fell by some 5.2% at the opening bell, but then surged higher throughout the day, and was up 6.6% at the closing bell to $566 per share. BlackRock is still down 38% year to date.
- GOBankingRates
Mortgage Rates Rise to 20-Year High of 6.92% — How Has It Affected Rental Costs?
On a day when the bad economic news seemed to hit like an anvil -- including higher-than-expected inflation and tumbling stock prices -- the U.S. housing market got some bad news of its own in the...
- BuzzFeed
11 Spooky Kids Movies And TV Episodes That Aged Like Fine Wine
These just get better with age!View Entire Post ›
- Investor's Business Daily
Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due
Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.
- Investor's Business Daily
CPI Inflation Data Hot, But Dow Jones Roars Back From Bear Lows As Treasury Yields Slash Gains
The core CPI inflation rate hit a 40-year high, raising Fed rate hike targets. The Dow Jones dived, rebounded as yields soared and fell back.
- Bloomberg
Asian Stocks Climb After CPI, Dollar Extends Loss: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities and US stock futures advanced in the wake of a shock rebound in US stocks that roared back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading. That triggered a broader risk rally that also saw currencies gain against the greenback.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertson
- The Hill
$402,000 of liquid meth found hidden inside condom-filled pumpkins
Officers discovered 44 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine inside of 136 condoms that were packaged within four pumpkins.
- Decrypt Media
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Metaverse Legs Were Staged
The billionaire founder did say, "Seriously, legs are hard."
- MarketWatch
‘The mood has turned darker’: Desperate to outrun inflation, people are making big changes to their habits. You can, too.
Rattled by the rise in the cost of living in recent months, millions of people have been taking action to conserve their cash.
- Motley Fool
Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week
Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.
- Barrons.com
Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.
The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.
- MarketWatch
Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report
Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.
- AFP
Kenya denies defaulting on China railway debt
Kenya on Thursday denied it had defaulted on interest repayments on a loan advanced by China for the construction of a railway line from the port city of Mombasa that opened in 2017.
- MarketWatch
‘I finally woke up to reality.’ I’ve been paying a percentage of my investments to a financial adviser for years now, but I don’t think it’s worth it. Is a 1% fee really fair?
“After too many years of paying for oversight, I finally woke up to the reality that it cannot be in the investor’s best interest as long as the manager is rewarded for assets under management.” Well, firstly the AUM model — which stands for assets under management and is often a flat 1% of one’s assets — isn’t without controversy.
- Fortune
Generation No Thanks: Millionaire millennials are giving up on stocks and bonds—and it could have ‘significant implications’ for the future
Wealthy millennials invest just 25% of their portfolios in stocks, a new study shows. Older generations invest 55%.
- TipRanks
Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year
Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki