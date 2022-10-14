Tell Us About The Money Lesson You Learned The Hard Way In Your Adult Life

Everyone makes mistakes with money sometimes. There's a lot to consider in every financial decision, and many of us don't get the best education in money management. While everyone's money journey is different, people often tend to go through similar experiences in their 20s, 30s, and 40s that can be useful to talk about.

So if there's a money mistake you made in your 20s, 30s, or 40s and beyond, we want to hear from you.

Maybe you wish you'd been more on top of your finances in your 20s. You didn't keep tabs on things as closely then, and you accidentally missed a few payments on your student loans, which totally tanked your credit score.

Or perhaps you were finally able to start saving for retirement in your 30s, but you didn't realize you had to actually invest the funds in your 401(k), so your money just sat in that account for years, not earning any dividends or returns.

The CW / Via giphy.com

Or maybe you bought a house in your 40s, and you took a mortgage for the maximum you could get approved for. You absolutely love your home, but you now wish you'd borrowed less because your budget is now even tighter than when you were renting.