Want to help? Organizers seeking volunteers for point-in-time homelessness count

Wednesday marks the annual point-in-time count when local service and nonprofit organizers head out into the cold to find out the number of people affected by homelessness in the area.

The effort helps service providers keep track of needs and allocate funding through the state.

This year, however, they’re looking for volunteers to help.

Kathy Swantek, who chairs a local housing and support services workgroup, said shelters, senior centers, food pantries and soup kitchens like Mid City Nutrition, hospitals and any walk-in clinics, police department and other human service agencies “that encounter people who may be experiencing homelessness” are typically involved already.

Now, she said it was important to get more of the community involved, adding, “If anybody in the community that’s not involved with those kinds of organizations or businesses but is interested in helping count, we would love to have them join us.”

“On that day, we have time slots. People can work a couple hours, they can work four hours, they can work the whole day,” Swantek said. “And the housing assistance resource agency, which is our HARA, Blue Water Community Action Agency, is really spearheading that portion of it.”

What do people need to do to volunteer?

Karen Lake, acting executive director for BWCAA, said volunteers were needed to help canvass the county to identify those who may be living or sleeping outdoors as part of the point-in-time count.

“You will report first to the HARA, where you will be given an assigned area so that we can make sure the entire county is covered,” she said via email. “Volunteers go out in teams of two, and we are hoping to cover each of the eight sectors during each time slot.”

Blue Water Community Action is located at 3403 Lapeer Road in Port Huron Township. The time slots are 7 to 9 a.m., 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 to 3 p.m., and 3 to 5 p.m.

Those interested in helping can sign up with Blue Water Community Action via HARA@bwcaa.org or (810) 982-8541 with preferred times.

Swantek said volunteers should dress warmly and wear good footwear as count efforts may include “some outdoor involvement,” such as checking encampments behind old big box stores.

Where will they go, what are they looking for?

Swantek said volunteers will be given a survey with questions to ask those who are potentially unsheltered.

The first question, she said, checks if individuals were unhoused the evening before. They also ask if they’ve been living with relatives, partners, or other people who they wouldn’t live with normally.

Although not required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Swantek said they also survey for those who are not just unsheltered by precariously housed.

Often, volunteers check encampments or places typically known to be frequented by people who are homeless or unsheltered. Participating counters have also checked vehicles in the past.

The last Wednesday in January is part of a national count of homelessness. As part of the count, people who identify as homeless are asked to complete a survey.

What does the county help do?

Data complied goes to the local housing and support services workgroup, as well as the St. Clair County Community Services Coordinating Body.

“But it also goes to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, which is where we receive, our county and many counties throughout Michigan, our emergency solutions grant funding,” Swantek said. “We have been getting over $200,000, and a lot of that funding can be based on how many people you identify who are in shelters and totally unsheltered.”

She said it also helps them identify families and single men and women who may be unsheltered in order to determine “what our need is for certain types of shelter and housing in our community.”

In 2023, the total number overall of individuals counted were 150 adults, 34 children, and 29 families.

That included 20 adults and 12 children in shelters, 15 adults and seven children who were unsheltered, and 53 adults and 22 children who were precariously housed, such as living in motels, recovery centers, and hospitals.

