Want to help Ukraine? These California organizations need your support

Karen Garcia
·4 min read
People line up to get water out of a water pump station
People line up for water at a pumping station in Schastia in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday. Some have lost running water and have to carry buckets and bottles home. (Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Russia's incursions into eastern Ukraine have escalated in recent days, prompting a top Ukrainian official to call for a state of emergency and the U.S. and other countries to enact sanctions.

The urgency of the situation isn't new to organizations in California and elsewhere that have been helping Ukrainians affected by fighting that dates to Russia's 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula and other territorial moves.

Eliza Gorham Shaw, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said that in eastern Ukraine, the Red Cross sees a "low intensity conflict with regular bouts of violence that has claimed the lives of many people, destroyed homes and kept whole families separated."

Red Cross teams have witnessed how this has affected people daily — on personal, psychological and emotional levels, Shaw said.

"It also hits every aspect of efforts to keep going with the most basic, mundane, routine tasks. Damage to essential infrastructure such as water, gas and power supplies, mostly as a result of explosive weapons, has caused cuts and shortages, with huge knock-on effect for communities far beyond the immediate area of fighting," she said.

Closer to home, Ukrainians in California are newly concerned about the safety of their loved ones, many of whom have adapted to living with conflict, said Dmytro Kushneruk, the consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco.

"In no way are we downplaying the situation, but when you're in a country that's in a state of war, psychologically, it's part of daily life," Kushneruk said.

If you're moved to help, Kushneruk pointed to three organizations in California that continue to help Ukrainians. The Red Cross is also active in Ukraine. Here's who they are and what they need.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine

What it does: This organization funds medication and medical supplies for field and army hospitals at the front lines of eastern Ukraine. Revived Soldiers Ukraine was founded in 2016 and has since brought 50 wounded Ukrainian soldiers to U.S. hospitals for care.

How you can help: The organization's president, Iryna Vashchuk Discipio, said they urgently need monetary donations to buy medication and to repair a car used to rush injured soldiers away from the front lines.

Nova Ukraine

What it does: Nova Ukraine has several humanitarian efforts, including Heart2Heart, which assembles and delivers aid packages to Ukraine.

How you can help: You can donate clothes, shoes, household supplies, personal hygiene products, baby food (with an expiration date of not less than six months from date of purchase), diapers and medicine. Heart2Heart is specifically in need of shoes and clothing for children. They also accept wheelchairs, anti-decubitus pillows and personal hygiene items for wounded soldiers.

If you're in the San Francisco Bay Area, volunteers with trucks or vans are needed to take care packages to a delivery company, Meest, in Sacramento for transport to Ukraine.

Hromada

What it does: This San Francisco-based organization runs a charity, the Anhelyk Foundation, that supports the children of families whose parents died in the fighting in eastern Ukraine. For the past four years, the foundation has supported these families by sending them $50 per child. It also provides college scholarships.

How you can help: Monetary donations are accepted through Paypal, on the organization website, or by a check mailed to Hromada, P.O. Box 7026, Corte Madera, CA 94976.

International Committee of the Red Cross

What it does: Shaw said the Red Cross' humanitarian work aims to help people rebuild their lives and cope with the wider consequences of conflict.

"For example, to help families in the Donbas, the region where fighting is taking place, we helped repair thousands of homes damaged in the conflict, hospitals and primary healthcare facilities, schools and community centers. We provided income-generating and food-producing initiatives and improved learning and safety conditions of schools close to the line of contact," she said.

How you can help: A monetary donation can help repair homes or infrastructure such as water pumping stations, and provide mental health and educational services. The Red Cross also provides education about avoiding land mines and unexploded ordnance.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Advances as Mounting Ukraine Tensions Fuel Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after U.S. President Joe Biden expanded sanctions against Russia, with the heightened tensions over Ukraine continuing to boost demand for the metal as a haven.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarGoldman Sachs Wants Its Bonuses Back a

  • Oshkosh man charged after woman’s vehicle shot with BB gun on Interstate 41 near Appleton

    Travis Tarver of Oshkosh was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and marijuana possession.

  • Biden condemns 'beginning of a Russian invasion' of Ukraine

    New satellite images show an additional build-up of Russian military supplies near the Ukraine border. ABC News' Faith Abubey has the White House response.

  • Here's how the US response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could affect you

    The Biden administration announced sanctions on Russia for military escalation against Ukraine. Here's how that could affect you.

  • ‘Squid Game’ Star Anupam Tripathi Set For Podcast Drama Series ‘Scammers’

    EXCLUSIVE: Emerging U.S. production company Marginal MediaWorks has attached Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi to star in its upcoming scripted audio series Scammers. Tripathi, recently nominated for a SAG Award for Squid Game, will play a telemarketer-turned-phone scammer from India and the drama will chart his journey to create a new identity. The series arc […]

  • Pentagon says more Russian troops in Ukraine, ready to 'attack at any time'

    Western leaders said Wednesday that Russia appeared to be moving more troops into eastern Ukraine, with the Pentagon warning that Russian forces "could attack at any time.""We certainly believe that additional Russian military forces are moving into [the Donetsk and Luhansk regions]," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said during a briefing."We can't confirm with any great specificity the numbers and what the formations are, what the...

  • OnPolitics: How a Russian invasion into Ukraine may affect gas, security

    While the full impact is hard to predict, a Russian invasion into Ukraine could result in a humanitarian crisis and global effects on energy prices.

  • The Dow Falls Just Short of a Correction. Could the Russia Effect Be Tightening Its Grip?

    Investors got spooked Tuesday by the growing Russia-Ukraine crisis—not even the long Presidents Day weekend calmed their nerves—and the heavy economic risk that a war would carry. The Kremlin’s placement of troops in eastern Ukraine coupled with sanctions that the U.S. slapped on Russian banks and a handful of oligarchs drove the S&P 500 into a correction. On Wednesday, there was a new set of worries: Ukraine made clear it is on war footing and President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would have transported natural gas to Germany from Russia.

  • Baden Memorial Library to resume in-person bilingual story time for kids

    The Baden Memorial Library is resuming their bilingual story time, which allows elementary age children to learn both English and Spanish in a fun way.

  • As deadline nears, MLB increases offer on minimum by $10,000

    In another day of minor moves as the deadline to salvage opening day on March 31 approached, Major League Baseball's only new offer to players Wednesday was to increase the minimum salary by an additional $10,000 a year. MLB upped its proposed minimum for this year to $640,000, with the figure rising by $10,000 in each additional season of a five-year agreement. Players have asked for $775,000 in 2022, with $30,000 jumps each season.

  • Bat falcon spotted in the US for the first time in history

    The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a bat falcon was spotted at a Santa Ana refuge in Texas, the first citing of the bird in the nation.

  • Russia evacuates Kyiv embassy as crisis escalates

    Russia began evacuating its embassy in Kyiv and Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russia on Wednesday as the region braced for further confrontation after President Vladimir Putin received authorization to use military force outside his country and the West responded with sanctions. (Feb. 23)

  • Truckers Gather in California as 'People's Convoy' to Washington Begins

    Semi-trucks, campers and other vehicles gathered in California’s San Bernardino County on Wednesday, February 23, to begin the so-called ’People’s Convoy’ journey to Washington to protest COVID-19 mandates.The convoy was inspired by Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy,’ which included weeks of demonstrations and blockades in Ottawa. The convoy from California is scheduled to arrive in Washington in early March, which coincides with President Biden’s State of the Union address.Footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the scene at Adelanto Stadium as vehicles embark on the journey. Gutenschwager estimated that over a thousand vehicles were present at the start of the protest in Adelanto on Wednesday.Additional National Guard personnel are due to be deployed in Washington as three separate convoys are scheduled to arrive, according to local media.The People’s Convoy had raised over $460,000 in donations by Wednesday, according to its website. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • White House responds to Russian 'invasion' of separatist regions of Ukraine

    The world is responding, including President Biden issuing limited sanctions for now with more likely to come.

  • Extreme Wildfire Impacts to Rise Dramatically by 2100, UN Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations for the first time has assessed the global risk of catastrophic wildfires, finding that as climate change accelerates more of the world will burn, with disastrous consequences for human health, the economy and biodiversity.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Says Separatists Asked Putin for Help: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanc

  • As threat of Russian hackers grow, cybersecurity task force gets started in Westchester

    The county task force would explore policies to best fend off cyber attacks in Westchester, Latimer says.

  • Ukraine's Wealthy Finding It Hard to Buy Crypto Amid Geopolitical Tension

    On Feb. 18 U.S. President Joe Biden said he was “convinced” Russia had would invade Ukraine in the coming days or weeks, targeting the capital Kyiv. The problem is, the USDT supply is limited locally so buyers can’t even purchase it at a 4% premium, he said. The situation is worsened by Ukraine’s local currency devaluation.

  • Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard suspended the rest of regular season; two players banned one game

    Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, a source told the Free Press on Monday night.

  • Aaron Rodgers Says He's "Grateful" For Shailene Woodley Following Their Split

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley split up after less than two years together, People reported on Feb. 16 after In Touch broke the news exclusively.

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.