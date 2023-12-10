‘I want her to get what she wants.’ Olathe police shop with 20 kids for the holidays

Children walked and ran through the toy section Saturday at the Walmart Supercenter, 395 N Kansas 7 Highway, in Olathe, where police held their annual “Mission Christmas Event,” for students in the community.

Around 9 a.m. officers in uniform hauled carts as 20 children embarked on their personal shopping sprees. Students from the Olathe School District and the Kansas School for the Deaf were selected to spend an hour shopping with the Olathe Police Department for themselves and their families.

With money raised by police and the community, children were able to spend $200, with an additional $100 for their family.

Noah McKinnis, 7, walked in the toy aisle with her mom, Spencer Johnson, 31, and Officer Kurt Dunn, Noah led the way, wearing sequinned tennis shoes, as she wandered, eyeing whatever it was she desired.

On Noah’s left side, a silver earpiece draped over her ear. Johnson said that her daughter was diagnosed as being partially deaf after birth. From the time she was 3, Noah had two surgical procedures on both ears. As a mother, Johnson is inspired by her daughter’s courage.

“Ever since we found out that she was partially deaf, I found out how resilient she is, “Johnson said. “She just keeps going and smiles through it. I’ve never seen her give up on anything at this early age, and it inspires me as her mom.”

As Noah explored, she bumped into her big sister Micah McKinnis 12, who shopped with school resource Officer Bryan Jaegers. They walked Micah to aisles that appealed to a soon-to-be teenager. Micah pointed out a silver Mickey Mouse earring set and necklace to match. As children pranced through aisles with glee, every now and then they were reminded that they were on a budget. Jaegers noticed Micah had her eyes set on that particular jewelry set.

“I’m not gonna make her put it back,” Jaegers said.

Micah dropped her items in the cart and headed towards the makeup department. As Jaegers pushed the cart, he said he knows what it’s like to be in middle school and want certain things. “I want her to get what she wants and be happy.”

Shopping for girls isn’t the norm for Jaeger, who has two sons. Spending time with Micah and Noah was an experience he enjoyed.

Officer Bryan Jaeger, peers at lipgloss in the makeup aisle, with Micah, 12, and her mother, Spencer Johnson.

“It’s fun and it’s something different that we don’t always do,” Jaegers said.

Having an opportunity to give back to the community was an escape from the everyday tasks that come with being in the line of duty. Jaegers said that officers interaction with the community is usually in time of crisis, rather than a call to bond.

“A lot of times people call us when they need help. They call us whenever bad things happen,” Jaegers said. “So this is something different.”

In another aisle Jamie Schmidt, a school resource officer at the Kansas School for the Deaf, walked with Graisen McConnell, 10. As they searched the store, Schmidt used sign language to communicate with Graisen.

Schmidt, who has volunteered to shop with children in the community for 10 years, said, “It’s just always fun for me.” Schmidt said this event allows students to build a relationship with officers firsthand.

Graisen’s mother, Diamond Davis, 31, allowed Schmidt and her son to have fun on their own because she trusts her.

Graisen 10, greets the grinch, and the Coca Cola bear before ending his shopping spree.

As a mother, Davis enjoyed watching her son and his peers bond with officers.

“I love that he looks at officers in a positive light especially with politics and life now,” Davis said. “It’s great that he gets to have fun with them and it’s different to have this opportunity.”

Before Graisen and his mother left, he greeted two people dressed like The Grinch and the Coca-Cola Polar Bear with a smile, pulling his cart filled with toys.