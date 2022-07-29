'I want him to stay in jail': Grandmother of slain Wells toddler speaks out at bail hearing

Deborah Higgins, the grandmother of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young, who was shot and killed May 21, says she will fight to keep Andrew Huber Young behind bars. She spoke outside York County Superior Court Friday, July 29, 2022 in Alfred, Maine.

ALFRED, Maine — A judge will decide whether 19-year-old Andrew Huber Young will have the right to be released on bail after police say he fired a handgun into his home, killing his young niece.

Deborah Higgins held a photo Friday of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young, who was shot May 21. Police allege Huber Young shot into his family's home at 97 Crediford Road in Wells after a fight over a T-shirt and being kicked out of the house. He admitted to police he shot at his family, also striking his brother and father who survived, but Octavia was rushed to a medical center before succumbing to her injuries.

“This is the little girl that’s life was taken by a heartless monster,” said Deborah Higgins, Octavia's grandmother, standing with her daughter Samantha Higgins, the child's mother. They spoke outside York County Superior Court after a bail hearing. The judge's decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, with his attorney during a bail hearing Friday, Juy 29, 2022, in York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine. Huber Young is charged with murder in the shooting death of 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young.

“I want him to stay in jail where he belongs,” Deborah Higgins said. “As long as I have breath in me, I’m going to stay fighting that he stays in jail.”

Attorney David Bobrow, representing Huber Young, argued his client had no intention of killing anyone when he fired through the front door’s window of his home.

He pointed to a transcript of an interview by his client with police, arguing Huber Young only intended to earn his brother Ethan’s respect and did not want to kill him or his daughter, Octavia. He noted when Huber Young turned himself into police after the shooting, he asked, “Is everyone still OK, everyone alive?”

“From the beginning, this case has been an absolutely tragic mistake,” said Bobrow to Judge Richard Mulhern.

Assistant Attorney General Megan Elam pointed to statements from the same transcript, however, in which Huber Young said he waited for his mother to duck from the window, aimed for his brother’s chest and knew that people “will die” when shot with a gun. Huber Young fired the gun after a fight with his family and being kicked out of the house, also wounding his brother Ethan and father Mark, who were hospitalized but survived.

“Clearly, he made intentional choices about when and against whom he chose to fire,” said Elam.

Andrew Huber Young, 19, looks back at family members Friday, Juy 29, 2022 in York County Superior Court in Alfred, Maine. Huber Young is charged with murder in the shooting death of his 22-month-old niece, Octavia Huber Young.

The judge said he would take the arguments under advisement and return with a decision in the next two weeks, stating he will be away next week. The decision will be whether there is probable cause for a capital crime under Maine state law, which would deny Huber Young’s right to bail. Capital punishment was abolished in Maine, but the standard for capital punishment is still used to guide criminal cases, Mulhern said.

If probable cause is found, Huber Young may still be granted bail at the court’s discretion. Huber Young faces one count of murder for shooting and killing Octavia, and two counts of attempted murder for firing at his father and brother.

Samantha Higgins, the mother of slain 22-month-old Octavia Huber Young, speaks outside York County Superior Court Friday, July 29, 2022 in Alfred, Maine.

Police say he was in a fight with his brother over a T-shirt at his family’s home and was kicked out of the house when he got a gun from his car and fired through the home’s entrance’s glass window. A bullet struck Octavia while she was in her father’s arms. She was rushed to York Hospital’s urgent care center in Wells, then to the Maine Medical Center in Portland where she succumbed to her injuries. Her father and grandfather were hospitalized but survived and have since been released.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wells ME murder: Andrew Huber Young in court for bail hearing