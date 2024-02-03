Want to get hitched on Valentine’s Day? Ramsey County Courthouse will offer free nuptials

Love will be in the air at the downtown St. Paul courthouse on Valentine’s Day, when Ramsey County will join other counties and perform free weddings for the first time.

Eight Ramsey County judges will be available to tie the knot for up to 32 couples free of charge over the noon hour on Feb. 14. Many slots are still open, court officials say.

Hennepin and St. Louis counties have married couples on Valentine’s Day in the past and will do so again this year. However, all 24 of the Hennepin County wedding slots are filled.

“We saw the positive impact Hennepin County’s Valentine’s Day weddings had on the community and wanted to extend the same opportunity,” Ramsey County District Judge Sophia Vuelo said in a news release announcing the event.

Couples do not need to live in Ramsey County to get married at the courthouse on Valentine’s Day. They do need to fill out a registration form and have a valid marriage license, which includes a fee.

