Want a holiday lights display that dazzles? Delmarva Christmas Lights has you covered.

It’s that time of the year again to climb into attics, dig deep into storage and find those holiday decorations.

Getting homes and businesses covered in lights is a daunting task for many, and opening a box to find a tangled mess of lights can be overwhelming.

Rob Anderson, owner of Clean Power Wash LLC & Delmarva Christmas Lights, has been working for the last six years to put those worries to rest with his Christmas light decorating service.

He owns more than a quarter of a million dollars in Christmas lights that are stored in a two-story, 12,000-square-foot warehouse. And he’s still filling that warehouse with more and more lights each year.

“What we love about it is it enables us to bring that holiday spirit and joy,” Anderson said.

Christmas cheer without the risk of injury for home owners

Rob Anderson, owner of Clean Power Wash LLC & Delmarva Christmas Lights, shows one of the ladders that is used to decorate The Lodge at Historic Lewes in Lewes, Delaware.

Part of that joy is helping homeowners stay on the ground without having to risk a broken leg climbing up a ladder.

The average homeowner would be on a ladder cleaning gutters twice a year. They go up at least twice more if they hang lights or other decorations on their home — to put them on to take them down.

Anderson and his crew work year-round going up and down ladders and walking across roofs while powering washing, installing lights and taking lights down. It’s one of the benefits for companies in the power washing industry to get into Christmas lights.

“We’re on a roof multiple times a day, multiple times a week between gutter cleaning and roof cleaning,” Anderson said.

Because of the power washing business Anderson already had many types of ladders and tools that are used while stringing lights on buildings and high into trees.

“It’s nice to be able to switch it up. It’s nice climbing up on a roof and not getting soaking wet with soaps and cleaners,” he said.

Want to pull of a Christmas surprise? It can be done.

The Lodge in Lewes, Delaware was one of the properties decorated by Delmarva Christmas Lights this holiday season.

If planning a surprise for the family, Anderson said most installs can be finished before family members return from work or school.

“Just let us know. They go to work at 8:30. We’ll be there around 9, get it done, and when they come home the lights are already up,” he said.

They provide all the lights a house or business may need for the desired designs, and lights are custom made for each individual property, whether it’s a business, house, city park or anything else.

“We provide everything. You provide the payment, and we take care of the rest,” Anderson said.

Garland wreaths, pure white lights or multicolor, static or flashing lights — Anderson said they will install what the customer wants.

“It’s fun where you can mix and match stuff. You can choose which package depending on what your budget is, and it’s super helpful if you’ve got an ideal budget in mind,” Anderson said.

No need for a Christmas lights fight

The team from Delmarva Christmas Lights decorates The Lodge at Historic Lewes in Lewes, Delaware.

The color and style selected the most is a static warm white light.

“But if the husband wants this color one year and the wife wants a different color the next year, it easy. We can make both of you happy,” he said.

That is what makes it easy for the people using a service like Delmarva Christmas Lights — the customer chooses the color and the style and Anderson and his team gets it done.

“People are just thrilled to have the lights up and on the house,” he said.

Putting up color changing lights and setting them to music is asked about a lot. Although it is more complex to set up than typical lights.

“It is something that we can do if the budget’s there,” Anderson said.

Just how much can a big Christmas lights display cost?

Rob Anderson, owner of Clean Power Wash LLC & Delmarva Christmas Lights, has been decorating homes and businesses for the holidays for the last six years.

Packages start at $1,000 in the local area and go higher the further away Anderson and his team need to travel.

Included in the package is taking down the lights in January and storing them until the next year. All the lights from a property are stored separately and organized to be reinstalled again.

If changes are wanted, they swap out the lights to whatever is desired. They also make sure that everything is in working order.

“We actually give clients a 10 percent renewal discount and we do early install discounts,” Anderson said.

Lights just for Christmas? Go for 4th of July or even Halloween

Aaron Moore, Delmarva Christmas Lights, strings lights to decorate The Lodge at Historic Lewes in Lewes, Delaware.

Starting in September Anderson and his crew travel all over Delmarva, up to Dover, and even down into New Church on Virginia's Eastern Shore, working on more than 200 houses and businesses.

“The eventual plan is to open up a second location in the next year or two in the Stevensville area because we do a lot of work out there,” Anderson said.

For Anderson decorating isn’t just for Christmas at the end of the year. They’ll put up lights at any time of the year.

“At the end of the day they’re just light bulbs. If you want lights for Halloween, you want to for Valentine’s Day, 4th of July, Christmas in July, we can do that. And we pretty much do any color scheme as well. It’s just a matter of mix and match whatever colors we’ve been doing.”

For quotes and more information, visit Delmarva Christmas Lights online at welightstuffup.com or call 302-752-2005.

