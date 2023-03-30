'I want to go home': Nashville shooting 911 calls capture terror inside Covenant School

Nashville authorities have released 911 calls from the first chaotic moments of a shooting at The Covenant School on Monday that left three children and three staff members dead.

The first call came in at 10:12 a.m. from a man who said he was walking with a group of several children. Other voices could be heard in the background as they tried for several minutes to describe where the school was located and what part of the building the shooter was in.

The caller, and the people with him, described a white man dressed in camouflage clothing holding an assault rifle and shooting through a door to get into the school. They also said the shooter appeared to be wearing some kind of vest.

They said they believed the shooter was last seen in the second grade hallway on the south side of the building. The dispatcher asked how many shots they thought they heard.

"A lot," a woman responded. "A lot of shots. I heard about 10 and I left the building."

Just before the call hung up, people could be heard saying they wanted to get kids into a car.

The next call came in seconds later from a woman who said she was in a closet of the art room in the school. She was speaking in a whisper, her voice quavering, as she gently shushed students around her.

"I want to go home," a child said in the background.

The woman tried to describe what she was hearing. The sound of blaring alarms was in the background, along with a few sniffles and people gently shushing one another. Part way through the call, the woman said she heard more shots ringing out.

"Please hurry," the woman said. "I'm hearing more shots.

The third call came in less than a minute later at 10:13 a.m. from a man who said he was hiding in second floor room in the school. The alarms could be heard in his call, too.

"I think the shooter's on the second floor," he said.

Police later identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, who was fatally shot by officers less than 15 minutes after the first call.

Three students, all 9 years old, were killed: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Three adult staff members were also killed: Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and Mike Hill, a 61-year-old custodian.

Cassie Stephenson and Kirsten Fiscus contributed to this story.

