Want to work from home? These remote jobs pay more than $100,000

The lure of remote work is obvious.

In addition to sleeping an hour or so later, depending on your commute, you can save a lot of money. For instance, the costs of a formal work wardrobe, lunch out and traveling to an office.

More than 4 million employees — just a fraction of the U.S. workforce — works from home at least part of the time, says telecommuting research site Global Workplace Analytics.

Until now, though, your choice of jobs may have limited the options. Some fields have seen a huge jump — more than 50 percent — over the past couple of years, according to FlexJobs.

A “remote job” is defined as a professional-level position that allows someone to work from home either entirely or part of the time. Other names include telecommuting jobs, virtual jobs and at-home jobs.

Some of these rapidly growing career areas aren’t typically associated with remote work, which makes the uptick surprising.

The following seven fields are seeing a lot of expansion in opportunities to work remotely:

1. Economics and math

Sample job titles include actuarial analyst, economics faculty member, mathematical programmer, data scientist and high school math teacher.

Sample job listing: Business data analyst.

The average salary for a senior business intelligence analyst tops out, according to Payscale, at $118,000.

2. Insurance

Sample job titles include loss control specialist, nurse case manager, premium auditor, underwriting manager and claims representative.

Sample job listing: Clinical consultant

The average clinical consultant salary ranges from $58,000 to $116,000, according to Payscale.

3. Philanthropy and nonprofits

Sample job titles include senior national fundraising director, program director, policy manager, major gifts officer and partnerships manager.

Sample job listing: Senior director campaign and fundraising

The average salary for a senior fundraising director is $105,404, according to Glassdoor.

4. Real estate and mortgage

Sample job titles include senior loan officer, director of sales, district manager, real estate content producer and real estate valuation manager.

Sample job listing: Residential appraiser

A residential appraiser earns on average $60,597, according to Payscale.

5. Marketing

Sample job titles include associate product manager, marketing specialist, marketing operations manager, online campaign manager and digital marketing analyst.

Sample job listing: Senior manager of web strategies and analytics

Web analytics manager salaries range from $67,000 to $126,000, according to Payscale.

6. Engineering

Sample job titles include solutions engineer, software engineer, automation expert, design/field engineering technician and head of front-end engineering.

Sample job listing: Senior traffic engineer

Payscale says traffic engineer salaries generally range from $55,000 to $100,000.

7. Project Management

Sample job titles include business process consultant, engagement manager, project manager, scrum master and project management manager.

Sample job listing: Brand and experience manager

The average salary for an engagement manager ranges from $45,000 to $142,000, Payscale says.

